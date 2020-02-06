Spiderman director Sam Raimi in conversation with Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after Scott Derrickson's departure: Bollywood News

Advertisement

Director Scott Derrickson stepped down as director of Marvel’s Doctor Strange at the Multiverse of Madness in early January this year. The departure was due to creative differences, but the director went their separate ways. With Marvel Studios looking for a new director, it seems like they found the right person in Sam Raimi.

Sam Raimi, director of the Spiderman trilogy for Sony, is currently in talks with Marvel Studios, Variety Reports. While he’s likely to direct, Derrickson will be the executive producer. The film is expected to be shown in May this year.

Sam directed Disney’s “The Wizard of Oz” in 2013 before staging “Oz the Great and Powerful”.

Recently Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that the film will contain characters from Marvel that they have always wanted to use. During the Q&A at the New York Film Academy, Fig revealed: “For example, the next Doctor Strange film contains some new MCU characters who will make their debut in this film, which you will not expect or who will not guess who it’s unless we found a cool way to make it work because we wanted to make a certain kind of film there, and there was a character that we always wanted to do something with that really worked well together. “

Doctor Strange 2 is speculated for release 2021.

