The Special Protection Group (SPG) only targets the prime minister, while the CRPF protects 56 key people in the country, the government told Parliament on Tuesday.

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of State G Kishan Reddy said in a written response in Lok Sabha that the SPG only protects one person.

Following a recent amendment to the SPG law, the force is now protecting the prime minister and his closest family who live with him in his office.

There will also be security for former prime ministers and their immediate family members who will reside in the residence for a period of five years from the time they resign.

The Union government has recently entrusted the security of five former SPG shooters – the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and their children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). ,

When asked to provide the list of people whose security has been deprived or granted since 2014, the minister refused to disclose details for “security reasons”.

“Security is provided based on the threat assessment by the central security agency. It is reviewed regularly. Based on this review, security protection continues or changes.”

“The details of people and their security cannot be disclosed for security reasons,” said Reddy.

