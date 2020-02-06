Spend family time with the elephants - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

They don’t send candy or heart-shaped jewelry. You only send love. And not just for Valentine’s Day.

Elephants or the Ellys, as my daughter called them, celebrate the family all year round. I was particularly prepared for this when I recently traveled to the San Diego Safari Park, where I myself have made family ties.

Two of our favorite New York cousins, Susan and Nick, were in San Diego for an extended stay and invited us for the weekend. Including excursion to the wildlife park.

“What do you think about visiting the Ellys?” I asked Sara.

“I’m driving!” Replied my elephant-loving daughter enthusiastically.

When we approached the majestic elephants, the first thing I noticed was how smoothly they moved. Satisfied in their natural habitat, they gathered in a circle to eat. Admittedly, the carefully laid round dining table was only in my head. Or maybe they had their own “Ellyvision”.

When they got so close that they almost touched each other, I imagined they said a blessing before eating. Their affection for each other was shown in a gentle look that was reminiscent of a smile. And wait, did they roast each other with their suitcases?

No wonder they are so connected. According to the sign outside their habitat, elephants are two years pregnant. I looked over at my daughter and wondered if I should have carried her for a minute longer than nine months. (Okay, Sara, just kidding.) Baby Ellys weigh about 250 pounds at birth. I was really grateful for my daughter’s 6 1/2 pound birth weight.

Beyond their size, humans and elephants have similarities in how they care for life and mourn death. A park attendant could not hide his admiration when he described the elephants’ mourning process. Family members stand over the body, some touch the deceased with the tusks. Others raise one foot over the body. They shed tears. They return every year to stroke the bones of their missing family member. I wish people had an analog ritual.

While the Ellys may not have enjoyed margarita toast, we ended our cousin’s weekend with one. And we exchanged an elephant look, as I will always imagine.

