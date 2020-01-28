Advertisement

The special court sent businessman C C Thampi into custody on Tuesday through February 7, which was arrested by the law enforcement agency in connection with his money laundering probe against Robert Vadra in a case related to the acquisition of alleged illegal assets abroad.

The special judge reserved his order for tomorrow on his bail.

“This court wants to see coherence. I’m just supposed to be an intermediary. The courts have specified the triple test in each deposit application. The triple test is not met. Your answer is that I can manipulate evidence and influence witnesses. Where is the question of manipulating digitized electronic records of real estate transactions or bank records? And if the triple test is not fulfilled, what can the argument be? It is an alleged economic offense of serious nature. And I want to rely on the Supreme Court decision in the Chidambaram case. This gravity alone is not the decisive factor that the court will take into account in the light of all the circumstances. “Said lawyer Raju Ramachandran while pleading for his bail.

“For bail, there are people who are also accused and who are looking for early bail. I am not accused of committing a predicate offense. If my role is only the mediator, the riggers should be less for me. They have not yet been able to show how section 3 is dressed. The stage today is whether I will be available for investigation or not. “Mohit Mathur also appeared for him and added.

Amit Mahajan, who worked for the agency, submitted that since the ad was advertised in an NRI Letter, Rogatories (LRs) have been broadcast.

“It is alleged that he bought the property and was unable to provide the source and the property was verified by the accused who ran away. It appeared after the cargo was issued, it did not come on its own. Cooperating doesn’t mean just coming to the agency. In this case, the deposit should not be granted at all. He may not have generated the proceeds, but he was involved in the transfer, which makes him a defendant, and section 3 of the PMLA is very clear on this. A provisional bail (vadra) was deposited last year and the cancellation was immediately filed with the Supreme Court. You can’t say that the role is less, and the one who eases his role would be more. “He argued.

He said to Mohit Mathur during his remarks: “I am the resident of the country where the property is wrong just because I am resident in the United Arab Emirates and the property is in the UK.”

Thampi was arrested by ED on January 18. He is said to “control” a Sky Lite company based in Dubai. In 2009, Bhandari’s Santech FZE acquired a London asset from a private company that was acquired by Sky Lite. Vadra is said to have acquired this London-based asset, and some alleged emails between him and Bhandari regarding the renovation of the London apartment are part of the evidence in the case. The agency claimed that Thampi had met Vadra through an adjutant to his mother-in-law, during which reports the ED said that he had only met him on an Emirates flight a few years ago.

Vadra is accused of money laundering on the purchase of £ 1.9m worth of property in 12 Bryanston Square, London. During the granting of £ 5 bail and an equivalent guarantee, the Court had instructed Vadra not to leave the country without prior permission and to join the investigation if the investigator called them. ED has contested his bail before the Delhi Supreme Court.

PTI contributed to this story.

