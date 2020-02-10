Sparks to greet Kristi Toliver back act for two others - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Two-time champion Kristi Toliver returns to LA on a three-year contract, as reported by High Post Hoops and confirmed by a league source.

The Sparks opened a free agency on Monday with a bang and brought back 33-year-old Point Guard Toliver, a triple all-star who played a key role in the Washington Mystics on the way to his 2019 WNBA championship. This title was her second after the 2016 WNBA title, which she won with LA, along with current Sparks stars Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike and Chelsea Gray.

Advertisement

The Sparks also announced that they acquired Brittney Sykes Guard and the Marie Gülich Center from the Atlanta Dream in exchange for the Kalani Brown Center.

With the new collective agreement and the increase in the salary cap, the WNBA teams started negotiating with the players on January 28 and officially started signing contracts on Monday.

Toliver is known for her clutch game, even as a college freshman, when she pressed the 3-pointer to force overtime in the 2006 NCAA championship and to help Maryland beat Duke for his first title.

During the 2016 Sparks title race, the 5-foot-7 guard shot out of the 3-point range by more than 40 percent and averaged 12.8 points and three assists in 32.2 minutes per game, the longest behind Parker.

Although Toliver was injured last summer in her 11th WNBA season and third in the Mystics, she proved effective in just 23 games, shooting 36 percent from the 3-point range and 49.4 percent from the field.

Last season, only three players shot 36 percent or better from below: Guards Riquna Williams (39 percent), Chelsea Gray (38.2) and Sydney Wiese (36.6).

Toliver, who spends her WNBA off-season as a full-time assistant coach for the Washington Wizards, will also lead head coach Derek Fishers Sparks team, which last season reached # 3 in the regular season before it left the The Connecticut Sun playoffs were swept into the semi-finals this season.

Toliver will return to a LA squad that also adds Sykes and Gülich from the dream.

Atlanta moved in with Sykes, a 5-foot-9 security guard who finished seventh overall in 2017 from Syracuse. Since then she has scored an average of 11.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in three WNBA seasons. She has also appointed the WNBA all rookie team. In 2018, she helped Atlanta reach number 2 and played in five playoff games for the organization, averaging 12.6 points per game.

The 6-foot-5 German center Gülich visited Oregon State, where she played with Sparks Guard Sydney Wiese and scored an average of 17.5 points and 9.1 rebounds as a senior. She was twelfth overall in 2018 by the Phoenix Mercury before moving to Atlanta in 2019. Last season, Gülich scored an average of 3.3 points in limited minutes.

The Sparks parted ways with 6-7 Center Brown, the 2019 first division club from Baylor, who played 28 games last season with an average of 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

“We are delighted to have Brittney Sykes and Marie Gülich, two other talented players, on our team,” said Eric Holoman, managing partner and governor of Sparks, in a published statement. “Brittney is an athletic young guard who puts pressure on the defense, reaches the free-throw line and is proud of the defensive end. Marie offers our front court additional rim protection and rebounding.

“We thank Kalani Brown for her contributions to the Sparks organization and wish her the very best for the future,” added Holoman.

Can confirm: It is welcome to return to LA for the two-time champion Kristi Toliver. https://t.co/AuMFDseg0g

– Mirjam Swanson (@ Mirjam Swanson) February 10, 2020

TRADE ALARM: Sparks acquires Brittney Sykes and Marie Gülich in exchange for Kalani Brown.

📰 »https://t.co/xEbIgG0cbq#GoSparks #LeadTheCharge pic.twitter.com/6DXo5pVYba

– Los Angeles Sparks (@LA_Sparks), February 10, 2020