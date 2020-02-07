Advertisement

Spain is leaving people in poverty and is not taking social rights seriously despite the recovery after the recession, according to a UN expert who visited the country after 12 days.

United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights, Philip Alston, said that while Spain has largely recovered from the 2008 economic crisis, poverty rates remain “appallingly high” and urgent action is needed.

“Spain is a country with a great history, a global leader in some areas and a cultural beacon,” he said in a preliminary report released on Friday.

“But Spain has to look at itself in the mirror today. What it will see is not what most Spaniards would want. The self-image of a close family-based society based on deeply shared values ​​and social solidarity was severely broken by an economic crisis and the implementation of neoliberal strategies. The local and family safety nets that were historically important continue to work for the wealthy, but have been undermined for a large part of the population. “

He found that 26.1% of people – and 29.5% of children – were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in Spain in 2018. The unemployment rate of 13.85% is more than twice the EU average, while youth unemployment is 30.5%.

Alston, who visited Madrid, Galicia, the Basque Country, Extremadura, Andalusia and Catalonia, said he saw areas that “many Spaniards would not recognize as part of their own country”: a barrack city with “far worse conditions than a refugee camp” , ; poor neighborhoods where families raise children who lack government services, hospitals, employment offices, security, paved roads or legal electricity, and a separate school where all students are Roma and 75% of whom leave early.

The Special Rapporteur said that the word he had heard most often during the trip had been “given up” and added that the benefits of the economic upturn primarily benefited companies and the rich, while public services and Protective measures were cut in many cases during the economic crisis. Cases have not been restored.

Part of the problem is that the social assistance network is “fragmented and unmanageable” and too many officials are complacent or interested in blaming other parts of the system.

Alston called for more to be done to help vulnerable groups such as the Spanish Roma population of 750,000 and their 6 million migrants. He mentioned visiting a migrant settlement in Andalusia whose conditions are “comparable to the worst in the world I have ever seen” and whose residents have little access to state support.

He said cheap social housing was “almost non-existent” and described the challenges facing people in rural poverty, people with disabilities and hundreds of thousands of people who work as housekeeping or caregivers.

Alston praised the “incredible work” of the third sector in Spain and noted that the new coalition government – between the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party and the far left anti-austerity alliance Unidas Podemos – had “great hopes and impressive successes”, particularly in the social area “.

However, he said it was facing “formidable challenges” and Spain needed “innovative leadership” from the central government and adequate funding for reforms at regional level.

Alston said the new government must focus on the real estate crisis, decent working conditions for low-wage workers, a national minimum income program, early childhood education for all children up to three years of age, and far-reaching budgetary reforms to improve redistribution, anti-fraud, and corporate tax transparency ,

“If strategic plans, action programs and large but illegible reports could solve poverty, Spain would be on the rise,” he said.

“But without a meaningful commitment to protecting people’s social rights to housing, education, and a decent standard of living, these great designs will continue to be as ineffective as they have been in the past decade.”

He added: “Poverty is ultimately a political decision, and governments can choose to overcome it if they so choose.”