Advertisement

Almost 400 years after storms off Mexico brought one of Spain’s largest treasure galleons to the bottom of the sea, archaeologists from both countries are said to be looking for the ship and its precious cargo of gold, silver and jewels again.

Even before the storms, the signs for the return trip of the Nuestra Señora del Juncal in October 1631 were extremely ill. The day before the fleet to which it belonged set sail from Mexico, its commander died. The ships continued to move even though the Juncal was in poor condition and taking on water.

After surviving 14 days of storms, cutting through the main mast and throwing cannons and other heavy objects overboard to make the ship easier, the crew could no longer do anything. Of the 300 people on board, 39 survived by climbing into a small barge.

Advertisement

In May, underwater archaeologists from Spain and Mexico begin a ten-day search for the Juncal. It is to be hoped that the work will only be the beginning of two decades of scientific and cultural cooperation.

The joint project, which was carried out six years after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Spain and Mexico on the shared cultural heritage underwater, aims not only to locate and protect the Juncal, but also to train a new generation of Latin American underwater archaeologists ,

Dr. Iván Negueruela, director of the National Museum of Underwater Archeology in Spain, worked closely with Roberto Junco, the Deputy Director of Underwater Archeology at the National Institute of Anthropology and History in Mexico. Negueruela said the team had done its calculations and the chances of finding the ship were very promising.

“Because the cargo was so valuable – it carried a lot of bars – the authorities had a detailed inventory,” he said. “The survivors were also interviewed extensively, and their testimonials help us reconstruct what happened with a high degree of accuracy, so we have a pretty good idea of ​​where the ship sank.”

The Juncal is said to have transported between 120 and 150 tons of precious material, putting the 14 tons of cargo recovered from another Spanish wreck, the Nuestra Señora de las Mercedes, in 2007 in the shade.

Negueruela said the Juncal transported New World riches, including cocoa, dyes, and animal skins, beyond silver and gold. However, it is unlikely that anything organic has been sitting in salt water for four centuries.

From an archaeological point of view, securing the site and carrying out a methodical, comprehensive and transparent excavation has priority. “If you have a load with such extraordinary wealth, you have to be absolutely transparent about what you are doing, whether you are bringing up two tons of silver or a single silver spoon,” said Negueruela.

“We want this to also serve as a training facility for young underwater archeologists from Latin America so that the countries are not at the mercy of pirates and treasure hunters. There will be scholarships that allow two or three young archaeologists to train with us each year. “

The idea is that within eight or ten years there will be a group of young, well-trained archaeologists in every country where they are needed.

“We are running out of time for older archaeologists and we need to train young archaeologists so that we can leave the seabed in good hands,” said Negueruela.

For him, the Juncal’s real wealth is not his cargo, but the ship itself – and the chance to get to a wreck in front of the treasure hunters.

“I am very excited to see exactly how the ship was built and how the bulkheads and decks were assembled,” he said.

“We saw that at Mary Rose and Vasa in Sweden. I want to know exactly what a galleon looked like in the first half of the 17th century, and that’s fundamental: where were the bedrooms, the shops, the latrines, the dining areas We know them from drawings from the 16th to 18th century archives, but we never dug them out. This is such a rich source of information. ”