SpaceX pushes Starlink launch back to Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla., January 27 (UPI) – Due to weather concerns, SpaceX has pushed back a Starlink satellite launch attempt by another day. The company is now targeting Wednesday at 9:06 AM from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla.

SpaceX originally said the launch would take place Monday morning, but pushed it to Tuesday because of rain and clouds near the path. Then, on Monday evening, the company announced another slip on Wednesday “due to bad weather in the recovery area” for the first phase booster landing at sea.

Even during the launch from Florida, SpaceX has addressed a number of delays in the winter weather for recent launches. The Starlink delays follow a delay due to high seas in the landing area for an abort test of the company’s Crew Dragon capsule earlier in January.

SpaceX tries to beat various competitors in the space with new super fast internet networks, including OneWeb, Amazon and Telesat. So far, SpaceX has won the race.

SpaceX has 182 of its Starlink satellites the size of an orbit dining table, each weighing around 573 pounds. The rocket scheduled to descend on Monday still carries 60 satellites. SpaceX plans to launch tens of thousands of satellites to broadcast broadband around the world.

SpaceX previously launched 60 Starlink satellites simultaneously in May and November and 6 January, with two test satellites in front.

