Advertisement

Space Camp is a two-part experimental hardcore band from Connecticut. After their full length debut, Emasculation Suite, we named the group the band To Watch in 2017. Since then, they have released two more albums and released another one in March titled Overjoyed In This World. Today they share the first single from this album and it is called “Fifth Grade Orchiectomy”.

The “fifth grade orchiectomy” calls for your attention and envelops you at the same time, so that very little air remains untouched. Guitars and drums swim in feedback, but in a way that doesn’t cover up. Just over half of the crash of this synthesizer sounds like bombs falling from the sky.

Although Space Camp alludes to more pop and electronic influence on their new material, “Fifth Grade Orchiectomy” suggests that they have lost none of their intensity. Here’s what the band had to say about the track:

Advertisement

The “fifth grade orchiectomy” began as a reflection on the visibility and diversity of trans women experiences – how we create security, comfort, and joy for ourselves and the structures that maintain or tear down these feelings. It is more like a fantasy – a love letter to women around the world to be seen, to have a comforting presence and to embody the ethereal femininity that so often feels evasive and unreachable. Similar to the style of the album, “Fifth Grade Orchiectomy” takes up a topic that often feels hopeless and frames it with a fantastic lens. I’m here, I’m here, I’m here.

Listen to “fifth grade orchiectomy” below.

<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 100%; height: 120px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=997522595/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=f171a2/tracklist=false/artwork=small/track=418149909/transparent=true/campaign=sterogum/" width="300" height="150" seamless=""></noscript>Overjoyed in this world of SPACE CAMP

TOUR DATES:

03/07 – New Haven, CT at the State House

14.3. – Cambridge, MA @ The Democracy Center

28.03. – Northampton, MA @ TBA

Overjoyed In This World was 3/6 on Redscroll Records. Pre-order here.