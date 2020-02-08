Southern California one-day rainstorm - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Southern California was exposed to milder temperatures on Saturday before a storm system outside Canada triggered a shower on Oscar Sunday, forecasters said.

The forecast for Sunday in the Los Angeles area is that it will rain in the morning and is expected to rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s high in downtown Los Angeles is forecasted to 61 degrees, a 10 degree drop from Saturday.

A winter storm guard operates in the mountains of Los Angeles County from Sunday afternoon to early Monday, in which the NWS warned of snow congestion and possible harmful northeast winds.

The weather could affect Interstate 5 via Grapevine and Highway 14 in the Antelope Valley. The drivers were advised to expect slippery road conditions, poor visibility and strong cross winds.

The sunny sky is expected to return to Southern California on Monday.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

