Southern California earns a 4% increase, the nation's highest pay increases - Whittier Daily News

Southern California’s bosses raised wages in December at an annual rate of 4%, the largest increase among the top 15 US labor markets measured by a federal benchmark.

The US government’s Employment Cost Index measures every three months what wages and salaries employers have to spend on retaining and recruiting workers. The Southern California region index – Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura – provides information about local remuneration patterns and how they compare to national trends.

1 direction: The most recent result was lower than in the previous quarter [4.2%] but higher than in the previous year [3.7%].

2nd order: No. 1 with New York among the 15 metropolises examined compared to No. 1 in the previous quarter and No. 4 a year ago.

3. History: From 2010 to 2014, after the recession, the index showed that employers increased wages at an annual rate of only 1.55%. Since then, local wages and salaries have increased by an average of 3.42%.

4. Bay area: 3.2% annual rate in December – the number 8 among the 15 metros.

5. US extremes: Third Highest? Boston at 3.9%. Lows? Seattle at 1.3%; Houston at 1.6%; and Minneapolis at 2.2%.

6. National pace: Wages and salaries in the US rose 3% annually in December, as three months earlier, from 3.1% a year ago.

7. National trend: In the 15 metros recorded, wage growth has grown in nine and eight markets over the past 12 months.

8. With advantages: When the index took into account the additional benefit costs to track total compensation, labor costs in Southern California rose 3.4% per year – 3rd place among the 15 metros. This corresponds to 3.7% three months ago and 3.0% one year ago. Nationwide, total remuneration rose by 2.7% in December.