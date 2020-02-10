Advertisement

Los Angeles: “Parasite”, a dark society satire from South Korea, won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday and wrote history as the first film in a language other than English to receive the highest award in the film industry.

“Parasite” on the gap between rich and poor in modern Seoul won a total of four Oscars, including the best director and best screenplay for Bong Joon Ho and the best international feature film. No film had ever won both an international feature film and the best picture at the Oscars.

It was a remarkable result for a film that was subtitled in the US and hit films by major studios and Hollywood veterans like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. The win also came to the end of an awards season that had been criticized for lack of diversity.

Instead, the Oscar stage was crowded with South Korean actors and filmmakers, who mostly spoke to the audience through an interpreter.

“I am speechless,” said Kwak Sin Ae, one of the co-producers of “Parasite”. “We never thought that this would ever happen. We are so happy. I feel that a very favorable moment in history is happening.”

When Bong got his first Oscar of the night – for the best script – he looked at the golden statuette in astonishment.

He later paid tribute to his four fellow directors by saying, “I want to buy a Texas chainsaw and divide the Oscar into five parts and share them with all of you.”

The ceremony, which was held without an official host, was peppered with jokes and sarcastic comments about the exclusion of women from the director category and the list of 20 incumbent nominees that contained only one person with one color.

“I thought something was missing this year,” joked comedian Steve Martin and opened the show with Chris Rock.

“Vaginas?” joked Rock, to loud applause.

PHOENIX THANKS FOR SECOND CHANCE

The acting Oscars went as expected. Joaquin Phoenix was recognized as the best actor for playing a failing clown who became famous for violence in the dark comic book “Joker”, and Renee Zellweger was named best actress in the musical biography “Judy” for her performance as an aging Judy Garland awarded.

Phoenix, a strict vegan, gave a long, passionate acceptance speech on climate change and animal rights, but ended with a personal remark.

“I was a scoundrel in my life. I was selfish, sometimes cruel, and it was hard to work with, and I’m grateful that so many people in this room gave me a second chance,” he said.

The World War I film “1917” by Universal Pictures was considered the film to beat, but it only won three of its ten nominations. They came because of the breathtaking “one-shot” film camera, the visual effects and the sound mixing.

Tarantino’s sentimental ode to Tinseltown, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” brought Brad Pitt, who played a supporting role as a relaxed stunt man, the first Oscar.

Laura Dern took the supporting actress Oscar, her first Oscar for the role of a ruthless divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story”.

The Netflix film “The Irishman” – an expensive mafia saga directed by Scorsese with 10 Oscar nominations and Hollywood veterans Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci – went away empty-handed.

Music played a major role in the ceremony, with a surprising performance by rapper Eminem of his 2003 Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself” from the film “8 Mile”.

Elton John won the best original song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from his biography “Rocketman”, which he performed at the ceremony on Sunday evening. And American teen Billie Eilish, who won five Grammys last month, sang the Beatles hit ballad “Yesterday” for the In Memoriam segment.

American Factory, on former President Barack’s decline in manufacturing orders in the industrial Midwest and First Lady Michelle Obama’s new production company, won the Oscar for Best Documentary.

