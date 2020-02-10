Advertisement

Bong Joon-ho’s parasite is a damn comment on South Korea’s gaping prosperity gap, but the country came together on Monday to celebrate the film’s historic staging at the Oscars, which culminated in an Oscar for Best Picture.

The film also won Oscars for Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best International Feature, and contributed to its successes at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and baftas earlier this month.

But it was the moment when Parasite was awarded the best picture – a premiere for a non-English-language film in the 92-year history of Oscars – that triggered a surge of joy in Bong’s homeland.

Some television stations broke into their regular program to bring news of the award, which many experts had predicted would go until 1917. During a live broadcast of the ceremony on South Korean television, the moderator had to apologize to the audience that they had been screaming parasites at the moment and was voted the best picture.

However, it was unlikely that many South Koreans consumed by the news of the Coronavirus outbreak in the past few weeks could have a drink with Bong, as news of his accomplishments reached his countrymen around noon on Monday.

The Oscars marked an incredible turning point for Bong, who until a few years ago was on a secret blacklist during the administration of the disgraced conservative President of the country, Park Geun-hye, by thousands of South Korean artists and writers who campaigned for the Insert left, was created views ”.

A total of 9,473 artists were denied government support to other political parties and criticized that Park had mistreated the Sewol ferry tragedy of 2014, in which more than 300 people, most of them high school students, drowned.

In a congratulatory message to Bong and his team on Monday, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said that they had given the country “pride and courage” and promised to work with the filmmakers “so that they can engage in imaginative filmmaking with no worries.” – an obvious reference to previous administrations’ attempts to censor the industry.

Social media users came together to praise Bong. Many of the hymns of praise stood for his humility and success in bringing South Korean and Asian cinema to a global audience in a year shaped by the country’s pop culture, the K-pop band BTS.

“Just as BTS had a popular appeal by discussing the problems of youth around the world, Parasite gained global understanding by exposing the gap between rich and poor,” said pop culture critic Kim Hern-sik.

Biggest night in Hollywood: key moments from the Oscars video

In a Twitter post, Eugene Gu said that as an Asian-American he was “overjoyed” to see Parasite get the best picture, but wondered why none of the actors in the film were even nominated. “It’s like being seen and deleted at the same time,” Gu wrote.

Canadian-Korean actress Sandra Oh tweeted her congratulations and added, “So proud to be Korean,” next to an emoji with the South Korean national flag.

The US Ambassador to Seoul, Harry Harris, tweeted: “We’re having a guard party at the embassy and eating Jjapaguri.” This refers to the pasta dish that the wealthy family eats in the film.

American actor and filmmaker Eugene Lee Yang said: “Language is a central expression of identity. Subtitles do not subdivide or disqualify – they are gates to incredible stories that you might never have known otherwise. Tonight I heard my family’s language on the Oscar stage. I can’t wait to hear many more. “

Hashtags #Parasite and #DirectorBongJoonho were the most popular trends on Twitter in South Korea, while the name of the film was searched most often after the victories on the local Naver web portal.

Korean society, a nonprofit that promotes better understanding between people in Korea and the United States, said Parasite “destroyed” more than nine decades of Oscar history on Sunday evening.

Many South Koreans described Parasite’s Oscar successes as a victory for the whole country, not just for the film industry. Some said it was one of the few highlights in a month that was dominated by the spread of the corona virus to South Korea.

However, some in South Korea, particularly in the independent film sector, expressed concern about the film’s ties to Chaebol – an indication of the powerful family-run conglomerates that fueled the economic development of modern South Korea.

“On the one hand, I’m happy about the win, but at the same time the film was produced by a Chaebol company,” said Ahn Hae-Ryong, a documentary filmmaker, to the Guardian.

“Together they own 99% of all screens and monopolize them for blockbusters. It’s a film about the gap between rich and poor, but it actually feeds the suffering of the poor to make fat cats even fatter. The Oscar successes won’t mean anything for indie filmmakers. “

Others said the film’s success was reason to celebrate despite its chaebolic connections. South Korean film critic Jeong Min-ah was particularly impressed by Miky Lee’s acceptance speech after Parasite was voted the best picture. “She thanked everyone who supported Korean cinema. She is aware of the power of the audience, ”said Jeong.

Kim Si-moo, head of the South Korean section of the International Association of Film Critics, said the awards recognized the power of storytelling regardless of language.

“The Oscars have finally decided to change. Hollywood’s technological advancement has peaked, as other nominees have shown, ”said Kim. “But the members of the Academy Association chose a unique story that is also universal.”