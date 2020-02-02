Advertisement

Netflix does not rely on repeat soundtrack: The music drama was canceled after a season, TVLine has confirmed.

soundtrack, who fell on the streamer in December 2019, said goodbye to an uneven group of connected people in modern Los Angeles, all of whom have somehow dealt with the city’s music business. Callie Hernandez (Graves), Paul James (Greek), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (no indication), Jenna Dewan (The Resident), Madeleine Stowe (Revenge) and Campbell Scott (Royal Pains) were among the stars of the present.

The gift was first ordered from Fox as a pilot in January 2018 and later ordered from Netflix to collect in July of this year (under the unique title) Mixtape) when Fox decided not to continue the mission. The TVLine readers rated the collection premiere as “B +”.

Collection creator and government producer Joshua Safran (Gossip Lady, Quantico) turned to Twitter to express his disappointment with the quick settlement. bizarre and actually nice. And yet everything has disappeared. Hardly received. I personally feel that under no circumstances would I prefer to get out of here. “He also thanked the followers who uncovered the gift, along with the body and crew, and has inspired anyone who hasn’t seen it to try, especially since. The only season ends with some kind of closure:” I hope , You will see it sometime. “

The Hollywood reporter first broken the information on soundtrack supplement that was added to our Streaming Renewal Scorecard.

