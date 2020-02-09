Sophia Bush's spy thriller surveillance is making no headway at CBS

Advertisement

Sophia Bush will never return to law enforcement: CBS has the Chicago P.D. alumna’s drama pilot surveillance, which competed for the TV season 2019-2020.

Monitoring was checked for selection by “Selection”, but the end product was not considered a great addition to the community. The budding spy thriller revolved around Bush’s Maddy, the pinnacle of communication for the NSA, torn between defending the federal government’s secrets and techniques and its personality. The solid bodies also included Dennis Haysbert (The Unit), Matthew Modine (Stranger Issues), Catalina Sandino Moreno (The Affair) and Raphael Acloque (24: Legacy).

David C. White, who wrote the pilot, broke the information on Twitter. “There was no amazingly astonished surveillance, but what incredible expertise it has had with all these wonderful individuals,” he wrote. “My wife @SophiaBush is the QUEEN. I want you all to see what she did to Maddy. It was the pleasure of a life to experience it. I cannot foresee the following gift that we are giving together. She is my sister and I see a horse in the sun so that we can work together again. “

Since leaving Chicago, Bush has appeared in episodes of the Netflix anthology sequence Simple and the short-lived ABC comedy Alex, Inc. Earlier this month, she had a possible love curiosity for Rafael in the ultimate season of The CW’s Jane The Virgin.

Are you dissatisfied that CBS is not advancing surveillance? And if it’s not law enforcement, what do you hope for Bush’s later lead?