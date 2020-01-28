Sooryavanshi antagonist Abhimanyu Singh says only Rohit Shetty could have brought Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh together: Bollywood News

Advertisement

In Rohit Shetty’s upcoming police drama Sooryavanshi, actor Abhimanyu Singh will be seen as an antagonist. Akshay Kumar starring Sooryavanshi is the newest participant in Rohit Shetty’s cop-verse, which features Ajay Devgn starring Singham and Ranveer Singh starring Simmba.

Speaking to a tabloid, Abhimanyu Singh said his character was unpredictable, deadly, and on a nationwide mission against police officers. He packed his action-packed portions on Monday. The actor said they shot Ooty for four days before they started filming. He went on to say that the film is complete, apart from a patchwork day or two remaining. The actor finished filming his portion in just 45 days. As he continued to talk about his character, he said that both his and Akshay Kumar’s characters have their own agendas. He said that Akshay Kumar had given him great support during the filming. He went on to say that his character is not a typical villain, has his own ideology, does things for people, and is very real with an emotional undercurrent.

Abhimanyu revealed that Rohit Shetty chose him for the role after seeing his performance in the 2017 Tamil action thriller Theeran. He said the action sequences choreographed by Sunil Rodrigues are realistic. In the climax scene, which was shot over 20 days, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh repeat their film cops to join Akshay’s role in Sooryavnashi in his fight against terrorism. Abhimanyu said that shooting with them was surreal and that only Rohit Shetty could have them together. He went on to say that attacking three stars at the same time is not easy.

Sooryavanshi also plays Katrina Kaif and is expected to be released on March 23, 2020.

