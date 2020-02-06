Sonora Basketball defeats La Habra and wants to share Freeway League title - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

LA HABRA – The Sonora basketball team did exactly what they wanted in their Freeway League game against rival La Habra at La Habra High School on Thursday.

The Raiders have involved Daniel Esparza as often as possible, slowed down the game on both ends of the floor, and prevented the Highlanders’ best shooters from approaching the basket.

In front of the sheer number of spectators, the Raiders led from the first basket, dominated the last eight minutes and won the championship title with a 64:38 victory.

The Raiders ended the regular season with 23: 5 and 10: 0 in the league. Had the Highlanders (19-9, 8-2) won, the teams would have shared the championship title.

Instead, the Highlanders will move into the CIF SS playoffs as the league’s second-placed team. Her only two league losses were against Sonora.

The Raiders defeated the Highlanders 20-7 in the fourth quarter to secure victory.

“We didn’t want to lose,” said Esparza, who led all goalscorers with 19 points. He also snatched eight rebounds. “We didn’t want to share with our competitors. We wanted this victory especially for our fans.”

The Raiders opened the competition with a 7-0 run, supported by Ian Jones’ 3-pointer. Sonora ended the second quarter with a 9-0 run and took the lead with 29:21.

The Raiders never let the Highlanders back in the game in the second half and only allowed more than 10 points in one out of four quarters.

“We tried to make it as difficult as possible (their shooters),” said Sonora coach Mike Murphy. “We just wanted to have them in front of us because we didn’t want to spread out. We wanted them to shoot every shot that was about.”

The Raiders ended the third quarter with a tough three from Esparza and took the lead 44:31.

“I think Daniel is one of the best players in the county,” said Murphy. “When he gets it going, he’s just incredible. If he gets it going, it’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before. “

Tobin Igros made eight rebounds for the Raiders, including five from the offensive

Dominic Prittchet led the Highlanders with 14 points and Willie Rosales contributed eight rebounds.