For longtime Paramore fans, a Hayley Williams solo album could actually be a little sad. No matter how aware the world was that Paramore and its ever-changing lineup were the Hayley Williams show, Williams insisted on “Paramore Esta Una Banda” even on t-shirts you could buy. Like Taylor Swift or Billie Eilish, she got her first record deal at a young age, 14. But instead of going that route, she wanted a rock band more than anything else, and she always defended the fact that her unit was as important as her front person.

What’s really important about their upcoming Petals for Armor is that the five pre-release singles don’t sound like Paramore in any way, and that seems to be a reason enough for Williams to release this material under their own name. For all their pop-punk outfits – tributes to Fleetwood Mac and Best Coast (“In the Mourning” or “One of Those Crazy Girls”), dance pop of the 80s and talking heads in the After 2017 laugh – they also beat as a disciplined, chart-compatible arena rock. The upcoming Petals for Armor will be miles away from their previous edition than everyone else.

Yesterday’s triad of new singles was significant: “Sudden Desire” has the biggest chorus, and “Creepin ‘” is trying a new head register that makes it clear that Eilish has now compared to Lana Del Rey and Lorde has fulfilled existing pop -Landscape with its own influences that the establishment should imitate. But “Cinnamon” is the most interesting and by far the most avant-garde that Williams has ever done. You won’t be held responsible for Annie Clark moaning and turning her voice into jazzy shapes with strange places for breaks and spaces over a jagged rhythm that frankly doesn’t make sense. It is exciting to hear a pop rock killer queen tear our chain with legitimate weirdness, even if the song blends into a shuffling, danceable groove long before the end.

For fans of: St. Vincent, Billie Eilish, even the clicking, swinging rhythms of Thom Yorke’s ANIMA or (seriously) Esperanza Spalding.

Best moment: The entire first minute of “Cinnamon”, as a completely new page of Hayley Williams, is enveloped in the completely psychedelic feeling of a halting, jarring beat, which cannot decide what he wants, measure by measure. She casually finds her way into this chaos.

Where from here: Paramore’s best music – “This is what you get”, “Hard times”, “Hello cold world” is spread across several albums, but the passion for the fiery brand new eyes from 2009 may still be Williams’ most impressive and hardest rocking collection. It is not difficult to understand why she is hungry for other sounds she has been dealing with for a decade.

