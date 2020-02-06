Sofia Richie no longer follows Kourtney Kardashian after admitting that she no longer wants to do KUWTK

Advertisement

Sofia Richie announced that she no longer wanted to play “KUWTK” to pursue a profession simply because she saw with eagle eyes that she pressed the “unfollow” button on Kourtney Kardashian.

Sofia Richie, 21, has a boyfriend who is not following Scott Disick‘S Ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40, on Instagram. It is unclear when the social media transfer took place. Even so, the number of Sofia’s follow-ups fell to 444 on Wednesday, February 5. Lionel RichieKourtney’s youngest daughter adopted the oldest Kardashian in the late summer final of the year. At the time of compliance – that was in September 2019 – Sofia was spending time with Kourtney and Scott and even vacationing with the exes and their three teenagers mason10 Penelope, 7 and rule, 4th

The information that Kourtney, 36-year-old friend Scott and the Kardashians’ BFF indicate that she does not want to make an effort to preserve the Kardashians Kylie Jenner, 22, are all part of. “(It is) the result that I absolutely have to perform!” Sofia Leisure Tonight said on Tuesday, February 5, at the opening of Marcell Von Berlin’s retail store in Los Angeles. I kept talking about problems because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is (the year of) not to worry! I’m going to do things really quickly … The roles I’m studying now are very similar to me, so I can just play them and I actually enjoy them, ”she said.

Sofia made her long-awaited debut at KUWTK on October 6, which highlighted Kourtney’s luxury household vacation to Finland. However, she is reportedly reluctant to hook up KarJenner’s household – along with the matriarch Kris Jenner – inspired her to return on board. Though it was Sofia’s first look at the sequence, she had previously traveled to Aspen with Kourtney and headed to Europe in August to celebrate Kylie’s lavish birthday party. In addition to her personal relationships with Scott and Kylie, the Frankies Bikinis doll grew up near the house due to Kris Jenner’s friendship with her father Lionel.

Sofia Richie has not been following Kourtney Kardashian since Wednesday, February 5th (Instagram)

When Sofia started the last summer season in Kourtney, the fans immediately got into a frenzy – nevertheless, the mannequin seems to be the only way to be pleasant. “Sofia doesn’t really understand why individuals make such a huge deal,” said Sofia Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVE to time. “Sofia is already following several different Kardashians and Jenners, and after spending extra time with Kourtney, Sofia thought it would be a pleasant, easy gesture.”