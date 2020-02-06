Sofia Richie frees herself from makeup and shows her abdominal muscles after a hot Pilates session - photos

Advertisement

The 21-year-old mannequin flaunted her super-toned abs when she left a sweaty workout with Kate Moss’ half-sister Lottie.

Sofia RichieThe 21-year-old came to Los Angeles with her buddy Lottie Moss, 22, after a sweaty exercise on February 4. The girlfriend of Scott DisickThe 36-year-old was without makeup for her session at Hot Pilates and flaunted her enviable abs when she left the studio. Sofia wore a gray blouse with black and gray leggings, a black sweater around the waist, and Givenchy Paris slides. She straightened her hair back into a messy knot and wore understated silver jewelry along with a thin necklace and bracelet. Sofia knows exactly how important it is to stay hydrated because she carried a large bottle of Fiji water and a bottle of pink juice with her.

The Calabasas Socialite was joined by Kate Moss22-year-old half-sister Lottie for exercise sesh, wearing a black hoodie over matching leggings. The mannequin with 293,000 Instagram followers shared a sweaty selfie on Instagram, which she headed “Only @sofiarichie can force me to do a crackling Pilates course … Wow okay.” Sofia also gave your Instagram story a mirror selfie with others of yourself, Lottie, owner of Hot Pilates Shannon Nadjand buddy Joey Parris, She also shared a cute clip from Lottie because the two went to the Pilates class with their 6.3 million followers.

Sofia has been with her boyfriend Scott for almost three years, and regardless of their 15-year-old hole, the two are in love like never before! The couple had noticed not long ago that they had dinner in Malibu Nobu on January 8th and were wearing matching black outfits. Scott wears a black hoodie that says “The world is yours, take care of it”, wearing black trousers and white sneakers. In the meantime, Sofia was dressing slightly taller than her companion, wearing a pair of black pumps with oversized trousers and a black cropped hoodie.

Sofia Richie shows her toned abs as she leaves a Pilates class. Photo credit: Rachpoot / MEGA

Every week before, the couple had seen the couple spend a lot of time with Scott’s teenagers, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian40th mason10 Penelope, 7 and rule, 5, went on the slopes with their father and girlfriend in Aspen – and Sofia was caught twinning again! This time it was little Penelope who looked like her mini-me. The 9-year-old, rocking, pink ski equipment and Sofia, who was on the slopes on January 2, go well together. They were the epitome of mountain hares. We won’t wait until we can be in Sofia again in 2020!