Sofia Richie does not follow Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

Advertisement

Ah, there’s nothing like a good old-fashioned Instagram that doesn’t follow to passively announce an understated celebrity beef under the radar. Since February 6, Sofia Richie Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t seem to have followed Instagram. Cosmopolitan made the discovery first, and Elite Daily confirmed the news the same day. If you are not completely convinced, try to confirm it yourself. Visit Sofia’s profile and look for “kourtneykardash” in the list below. I promise you will be faced with a “no users found” result, which is particularly interesting as Sofia, with the exception of Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian, continues to follow virtually every single member of Kourtney’s family.

To be fair, Kourtney doesn’t seem to have followed Sofia since February 6th. A simple search in Kourtney’s list below shows that she is not following Sofia. Someone else that is particularly missed in their list below? Her ex and Sofia’s current boyfriend Scott Disick, who apparently didn’t follow Kourtney and the rest of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Some publications reported back in March 2018 that both Kourtney and Scott had not followed each other, so it may not have been possible to follow from that time. Or maybe at some point they would follow each other again and decide to get out of it again as soon as Sofia decided to remove Kourtney from their food.

Advertisement

Screenshot about CosmopolitanScreenshot about Cosmopolitan

Of course, this does not have to mean that something big happened. Maybe Kourtney flipped through her Instagram, found a picture of her ex’s girlfriend, and decided that she just didn’t need that kind of energy in her news feed. Then maybe Sofia saw it and said, “Oh, if Kourtney doesn’t follow me, I don’t have to follow her” and Scott said, “I haven’t followed her in years” and that’s it.

Maybe they all had dinner one evening and laughed at how fans would freak out if they didn’t follow each other at the same time and now everyone is suffering from the consequences of their prank. Or, hey, maybe they really had a big blowout fight. I could spit out possible scenarios forever, but unfortunately nobody except the three really knows what happened anyway.

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCUniversal / Getty Images

The news of those who are not following is a little surprise, as the three of them have apparently got on well in the past few years. I mean, how could someone forget the legendary 2018 picture Scott posted on Instagram while on vacation in Mexico between Sofia and Kourtney, both dressed in bikini?

The hope of not following each other on Instagram doesn’t necessarily mean that their vacation days are officially over.