Social spending: Sanders Democrats and Trump Republicans would expand the benefits

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a press conference on February 6, 2020 in Manchester. (Mike Segar / Reuters)

We have two camps that aim to protect and expand social benefits for those who need them the least.

President Donald Trump has submitted a draft budget to Congress, and Congress will ignore it, as tradition, constitution, and prudence dictate – the authority to spend and the authority to control rests with the legislature, not the executive. This is another example of American politics as a ritual.

Democrats are still appalled by Trump’s proposals, which include cuts to many government agencies (which employ many Democrats) and programs for poor people. Democrats oppose it. At the same time, the Trump scheme maintains a political divide around welfare programs that benefit relatively wealthy people, including social security and Medicare.

Democrats generally do not advocate cuts in wealth claims. In fact, transfers of wealth to relatively wealthy and in some cases very wealthy people are among the most popular topics on the current democratic agenda. The best-known example of this is the proposal to repay American college loans for them. University graduate wages fluctuate somewhat over the years, but college graduates still earn much more on average than non-college graduates, and they end up being about twice as rich. Most university credit borrowers are able to repay a relatively small portion of their income, and, contrary to intuition, the people who are most burdened with their student loans are the least indebted: we overlook these shocking stories Youngest graduates with a six-figure debt burden, but borrowers with a debt burden of $ 5,000 or less are almost twice as likely to be in default as those with a debt burden of $ 100,000 or more.

That said, if you tried to develop a program that focused its benefits on the least wealthy and most in need, people with high debts resulting from expensive college education would likely be near the end Your list. Of course, not all borrowers have a university degree, but student debt is most concentrated among those who end up earning the most. When you visit Stanford Law or Harvard Business School, you may have high debts, but you may also have high income. The same is true to a lesser extent for college borrowers: the children in Princeton will be fine, as will the children at the University of Texas and Berkeley, those with a degree in pharmacy from the University of Kentucky, etc. For this This is because the debt programs for rich people presented by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Harvard) and Senator Bernie Sanders (Socialist, Soviet Honkystan) are disproportionately good. Sander’s suggestion would benefit the rich a little more than Warren.

Likewise, people who benefit from social security are wealthier than the average, which is not surprising since people tend to accumulate more wealth as they get older: The average net worth of Americans between 55 and 64 was scarce in 2016, according to a U.S. federal agency $ 200,000 reserve study, while the mean was $ 1.2 million. The radical difference between the median and the mean means that there are some very, very wealthy seniors, but Bill Gates and Bruce Springsteen are entitled to social security and medical care because of their age. When you hear about “means testing”, that is what it means. And while the money spent on a handful of dusty billionaires may not make much of a difference in the context of total spending on benefits, social security spending benefits disproportionately well for relatively wealthy people in general, due to errors in programming, well understood, but politically impossible to fix.

Senator Sander’s giveaway for college borrowers will cost about $ 1.6 trillion. That’s enough to send every American household in the poorest 10 percent a check for $ 125,000 or to buy about 15 million homes and give them to poor people. With a 3 percent return, this money could generate nearly $ 90,000 a year to care for every homeless person in the United States – forever. But none of this upset the Democrats’ imagination like funding a $ 1.6 trillion transfer from American taxpayers, some of whom are relatively modest, to a group of people who are, on average, wealthier than that Average of Americans who have high incomes. more agile, more wealthy and more white. Bernie Sanders represents Vermont as well as him (What about Brooklyn, Senator?) And is something of an expert on the needs and aspirations of relatively wealthy white people with college degrees. Senator Sanders is a class struggle man, but maybe not the kind you would think.

That $ 1.6 trillion is a lot of money. But also the cost of social security, a program that we spend $ 1.6 trillion about every 18 months.

So Sanders’ Democrats and Trump’s Republicans agree on at least one point: Both camps are committed to protecting and expanding social benefits for those who need them the least. When it comes down to it, Republicans and Democrats alike choose to comfort well-being.

And that’s not necessarily the wrong idea. These Scandinavian welfare states that Senator Sanders says he admires (and who knows why? – they are far from the socialism he claims to profess) tend to operate on a similar model, with one important difference: As with the United States, the Nordic countries tend to focus their services on the middle class; Unlike the United States, they tax their middle classes heavily to pay for these middle class benefits. “Nordic nations offer their citizens – all citizens, but especially the middle class – high-quality services that save people a lot of money, time and trouble,” says Anu Partanen, a Finnish-born journalist Atlantisch. “The Americans don’t understand that: my taxes in Finland were used to pay for first-class services.”

There are two main concepts for a welfare state. One model is the redistribution, withdrawal of money from the relatively wealthy and spending money for the relatively poor. Programs such as food brands are based on this model. Another model is consumption smoothing, which is actually the basis of most social security programs. It is a kind of compulsory savings program, an opportunity for the relatively young, healthy, higher-income people to transfer money to the older, sick, lower-income people. This is the type of program that F. A. Hayek described as “providing for the common dangers to life that few can adequately prevent”.

Bringing wealthy to the group of beneficiaries of the welfare state is usually a good policy – “A program for the poor is a bad program,” the saying goes, and resourceful politicians like Franklin Roosevelt made sure that the American model of entitlement was more concerned supports the self-interest of the middle and upper classes as on their philanthropic impulses.

The problem is that the American model is half redistributed and half Scandinavian – and the wrong half in both cases. Our tax system focuses the burden on the welfare state very heavily on the highest earning Americans (the top 10 percent of earners pay 70 percent of federal income taxes, and the top half of earners generate almost all federal revenue), but relatively little of that money flows in aid programs for the poor. At the same time, the middle class enjoys generous benefits, but is not taxed with an adequate tax rate, which is why social security and Medicare are the most important long-term drivers of public debt. The Trump administration is promoting the best economy in American history (far from being the case, but it’s pretty good). Even with reasonable growth and low unemployment, a deficit of more than $ 1 trillion is expected this year. These middle-class benefits are expensive, but there is no serious effort by Republicans or Democrats to raise the taxes necessary to pay them.

At some point we have to base our tax burden on our performance commitments. That means either much higher taxes or severe cuts in benefits. Of course, we will start by cutting programs for poor people – politically, poor people are not very important. That’s why Republicans will be proposing food stamp cuts long before they think about social security cuts, and why leading progressives like Senator Sanders and Senator Warren are aiming for a $ 1.6 trillion wealth transfer to the wealthy.