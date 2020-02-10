Soakie release self-titled debut EP: Stream

Advertisement

There is a vocal style – one that Riot Grrrl game changers like Kathleen Hanna and Allison Wolfe developed in the early 1990s – that I will call “wild sarcasm” that went into ironic overdrive mockery ; This is the only way you can do all that shit properly. Our best source of wild sarcasm right now is Soakie singer Summer.

Soakie are a mean, wild DIY hardcore punk band from Melbourne and New York City that are difficult to coordinate. Half of the band members are American and half are from New Zealand. They released a demo in 2018 and then their self-titled debut EP, an absolutely wild seven-song explosion. We have already released the early tracks “Bomb The Frats” and “Boys On Stage”. Today we can hear the whole damn thing. Stream it down.

<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 620px; height: 373px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=982937464/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/artwork=small/transparent=true/" seamless=""></noscript>Soakie by Soakie

Advertisement

The Soakie EP is now available at La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.