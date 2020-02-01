So you think you can dance?

Advertisement

Regardless of whether you push yourself to the brink of collapse at The Academy or not, the Prime 20 attendees of You Think You Can Dance can’t just take a break, they can.

This week and the following week, the judges will lower the Prime 20 to the Prime 10 and select 5 girls and 5 boys to access the Reside Studios exhibits. However, in order to earn some kind of coveted spots, the dancers should try again for the judges to try a mode outside their comfort zones with the support of SYTYCD All-Stars.

In the wake of Monday, it was the turn of the women to (hopefully) find their way to Prime 10. Let’s recap how everyone did the following:

* Mariah Russell (Salsa with All-Star Jonathan Platero) – Mariah not only had a feel for the right salsa method, but also every kind of insanely bold tips. The one-legged somersault scenario? That closing flip that left her head a few inches from the floor? Everything was very, very spectacular – and appropriately cheeky.

* Melany Mercedes (Hip-Hop with All-Star Fik-Shun) – Whether hip-hop is her most popular model or not, I regret anyone who has to dance with fik-shun because the man is just so good. Fik-Shun hits these hip-hop punches with such precision, and he’s so entertaining to watch … it all made it harder for Melany to actually beam at that amount. Sure, she had a deal with the choreography and she embodied the silliness that this routine required. (Actually it’s called “foolish”!) However, Melany just didn’t hit enough and wasn’t comfortable in her pocket, even when she was so close to actually crushing it.

* Ashley Sanchez (Up to date with All-Star Lex Ishimoto) – Lex is another great dance companion due to his versatility when he was on SYTYCD himself. Despite the fact that this choreography brought disappointment and sensuality, Ashley unfortunately didn’t emot enough or emotize enough with her additions that Lex had a lot to do in every area.

* Anna Linstruth (jazz with All-Star Marko Germar) – I am glad that the SYTYCD judges continued to give Anna second chances. Although she lacks the method another candidate has, Anna is forced to watch massively, and she wants a few Diamond-in-the-Rough dancers every season. All of this may also be said about her jazz efficiency at Marko: the method may have been stronger, but Anna confirmed additional emotions and served additional face than some of her classically talented rivals.

* Madison Jordan (Cha-Cha with All-Star-Kiki Nyemchek) – When Madison reaches Prime 10 (and you scroll down to see if she did), I hope she shows us that she’s really having fun up there. Nigel had previously instructed her to alleviate the problems a bit and to accept the lightheartedness of dancing … and although she smiled throughout Cha-Cha, I usually felt that she wasn’t really comfortable, especially when one huge stretcher came up. Madison is just a small matter of inspiration, and I’ve been rooting for her since she auditioned – but I’m assuming she’ll do her work for her in the dorm exhibits below. (That said, I agree with Mary and Laurieann: this gradual walk across the stage was superior.)

* Sofia Ghavami (jazz with All-Star Marko Germar) – This amount of jazz turned out to be completely flat for me, and I’m not sure whether it was choreography, Sofia’s efficiency or a mixture of the two. (Even the melody didn’t go anywhere!) It is doubly disappointing that Sofia moves into a completely different jazz routine with Marko after the move into the Prime 20 final season and then wanes. Unfortunately for Sofia, the steps on this piece didn’t give her a chance to get everything on the line; As a substitute for conveying enthusiasm or despair, the end result was simply cheerful.

* Sumi Oshima (Up to date with All-Star Lex Ishimoto) – It’s actually a shame that Sumi found it so difficult to face this crowd. She really worked pretty well with her body, especially when she wrapped her body around Lex ‘, slowly lowered her wrists and turned her up while clinging to him. Given the expressiveness of some of the different participants (and the fact that this is essential to any efficiency), this routine made it a bit more durable to imagine Sumi in Prime 10 regardless of whether she is a hip-hop beast.

* Nazz Sldryan (hip-hop with all-star fik shun) – Before this crowd, Nazz wasn’t really on my radar for the Prime 10 – but that changed after the first eight when she came out from behind Fik-Shun and continued to match his pops and locks (and even overshadow the shadows!) for total efficiency. Frankly, this routine could be summed up in two sentences: stank. Face.

* Sophie Pittman (Cha-Cha with All-Star Kiki Nyemchek) – After poor Sophie struggled with Cha-Cha throughout the academy, she saddled this model again. And although she had improved significantly the first time she tried to play the dance, Sophie still seemed to hold up and always left a little stress in her legs and arms when she really wanted to indulge in the sultry choreography.

* Stephanie Sosa (updated with all-star Robert Roldan) – Stephanie won the SYTYCD lottery with this routine. An emotional modern piece? Check. Robert Roldan as your companion? Yes. Mandy Moore as her choreographer? You guess. So it’s not a shock that Stephanie excluded the afternoon with a beautiful, heartfelt efficiency. Will it be remembered as one of the best of the season? Might not. Still, Stephanie showed versatility and vulnerability here – and she or he couldn’t have chosen a better time for it.

Once the women stopped performing, the judges had to make some difficult decisions – and the final results could shock you. This is exactly how they shook:

Ascent to Prime 10: Mariah Russell (modern), Stephanie Sosa (ballroom), Anna Linstruth (hip-hop), Sophie Pittman (modern) and Madison Jordan (modern)

Do not advance to Prime 10: Melany Mercedes (salsa), Ashley Sanchez (ballroom), Sofia Ghavami (ballroom), Sumi Oshima (hip-hop) and Nazz Sldryan (ballroom).

I used to be dissatisfied when I saw that the nazz was getting lower this time. Sure, she had some weak moments at the academy, but also every lady who switched to Prime 10 – and since Nazz’s hip-hop with Fik-Shun was by far the best efficiency of the afternoon, I actually thought she deserved it would have to go to the exhibits there. It’s also a mystery that so many ballroom professionals are easing in favor of a contemporary Prime 5 (not that I’m not interested in some emotional compromises with modern routines).

So I turn it over to you. Are you satisfied with these 5 women? If not, who did you have to see before? Write all your ideas in a comment below.