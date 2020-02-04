So the NBA all-star game uniforms will honor Kobe Bryant and his daughter

Advertisement

The helicopter crash that killed the NBA legend Kobe BryantAlong with his daughter Gianna and seven others, many are still up to date. So it was only natural that Liga Kobe and his daughter, as well as the others who perished during the 69th NBA All Star game, would honor what will be played in Chicago on February 16.

According to the official announcement by the NBA:

“The NBA, NBPA and Nike announced today that the 2020 NBA All-Star uniforms will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and their seven friends and teammates who tragically died in the helicopter accident last Sunday , The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will show Team LeBron (James) with No. 2 and Team Giannis (Antetokounmpo) with No. 24 – Giannas or Kobes basketball jersey numbers.

(Photo courtesy of NBA.com)

Both teams will also wear nine-star jersey patches depicting those who lost their lives in the accident, including John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan. Players will wear the jerseys during the NBA All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on February 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

The best rookies and newcomers to the league will conquer the field during the NBA Rising Stars on Friday, February 14th at 9 p.m. ET. All wear jersey badges with the numbers 2 and 24 in the middle, surrounded by nine stars. The same patch will be worn by State Farm All-Star Saturday night participants participating in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN DEW 3-point competition and AT&T Slam Dunk on Saturday, February 15th at 8pm. ET. ”

Should make for a couple of exciting days in the Windy City.