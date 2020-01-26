So many fans of Kobe Bryant flooded the helicopter crash area that the authorities blocked the streets

Advertisement

So many Kobe Bryant fans gathered in the Calabasas area, where he and eight others were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning, that the authorities reserved the area for residents only.

Alex Villanueva, County Sheriff of LA, said people were flooded into the area of ​​the crash, some went into residential areas and tried to get to the remote slope where the helicopter crashed. He said the traffic made it difficult for investigators and emergency personnel to do their jobs.

Advertisement

“It’s forbidden for everyone,” he said of the crash site, noting that the Federal Aviation Administration has a 5-mile no-fly zone around 5,000 feet. “Guys, stay away.”

Authorities have blocked exits from Highway 101 on Las Virgenes Road and other roads near the crash site.

The sheriff asked those who wanted to mourn Bryant to go to De Anza Park in Calabasas.

Earlier in the day, more than 400 fans gathered near the crash site and shouted “MVP” and “Kobe, Kobe”. The crowd, many of whom wore No. 24 Bryants, looked out over the dry hill where the Lakers legend died along with his daughter and seven others.

A man stood in his yellow Lakers bathrobe, Bryant socks, and Nike Lakers high-tops. “To represent Kobe,” said Philip Gordon. The robe, he said, was given by Bryant Conan O’Brien on his show in 2010. A relative was working on the show and O’Brien gave the robe to that relative. “I honor his keepsake,” said Gordon.

Northridge’s Irvin Guillermo, dressed in his purple Lakers bomber jacket, said, “I am here to honor Kobe Bryant. Kobe has done so much for our city, community and county. He did so much more than just play great basketball.

“I never thought something like this would happen. This guy won an Oscar. He had so much more to offer. “

Advertisement