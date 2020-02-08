So far the hard Brexit has turned out to be pretty soft - Kevan Christie

Advertisement

‘Ode to joy’, because we are all Europeans now, we are Scottish.

Forget that the departure date of January 31 – this is not an exit – no less a figure than Donald “where are your troosers,” Tusk explained via a love bomb to the nation in the Andy Marr show last weekend.

Donald had to stop saying “a little too blunt”, but promised to speak a word with the bouncers to see if his beloved Scotland could return to the EU at some point.

However, the first week of a hard Brexit was a bit mild.

We don’t have any milk, toilet roll or Tunnocks Caramel Wafers yet and I was able to buy some Ibuprofen for my dodgy knee without paying two grand for Big Pharm from Big Pharma.

People whose previous experience with Europe went to the bachelor weekend of their partner Barry in Prague (cheap bevvy) or traveled to Seville to “see” Celtic in the 2003 UEFA Cup final in Porto, declared themselves European.

“I am a European, because I have traveled to Santa Posna and have only seen fools and horses on a whole day at the Jaggy Thistle pub.”

When I was growing up, I loved listening to European bands like The Jam, The Specials and Madness while pretending I loved movies with subtitles with Gerard Depardieu.

On the Brexit day, the SNP paid for the “Scotland Loves Europe” or “Europe Loves Scotland” symbol projected at the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, where a few cleaners had left the big light in one of the offices – while they sipped at the boozer.

This was interpreted because they left a light on Scotland, but a spokesperson for the committee later confirmed that they would never leave the Great Light because it simply had not happened in Europe and they had read in the Scottish that this was only a Scottish thing.

In fact, it should have “left light for the two-thirds of the Scottish elector who voted for Remain,” because 38 percent voted for Brexit. “” Position – your honor. “What happened to the million Scottish people who voted for Leave? – the lepers in the leper colony.

I know they were painted from history, but where did we put them? Are they on a remote island in the Outer Hebrides and are they monitoring fishing quotas or have they been sent to northern England?

Contact if anyone knows.

In the meantime, I see that SNP has appointed former Daily Record editor and architect of The Vow’s front page, Murray Foote, as his new head of communications at Holyrood.

The usual sycophants stumbled over themselves to wish him the best on Twitter and his “journey” from No to Yes about independence is well documented, with rumors about Netflix film for the early summer.

Murray picks up the keys to his run-up Subaru company next week in Azurra Blue as standard with “YES” and “AYE” stickers and a Saltire to fly out of the passenger window as he drives up the M90 ​​to watch his beloved Dundee United. Maybe he can make sure that next year the AUOB marches coincide with the away matches of the Arabs on their inevitable return to Scottish premiership.

I almost agree with his view that the Brexit previously bumped No voters into an independent Scotland, because that is where my sympathies lie – but I have no change in political loyalty from Labor to the SNP, which seems to be the case here .

Like changing which football team you support in my book.

Either way, Murray will stop his work when he starts his new performance and he certainly won’t have his trouble looking.

I hope he has packed a big snake because the consequences of the resignation of the Budget Day of former Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will keep him in fire-fighting duties.

Boris Johnson came in on Thursday, allegedly saying, “I’m not being driven out of Scotland by that damn Wee Jimmy Krankie woman.”

That is a bit unfair because Janette always gets it.

Ear Nicola, on the other hand, can seek comfort in her well-conceived copy of Sunset Song by Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s, which, as we all know, has had a ‘deep impact’ on her life and which she can turn to in times of trouble.

There has been much talk about curing the nation in the event of a Yes victory if IndyRef2 ever comes to a movie theater near you – but don’t be fooled, people – it’s nothing more than lip service.

Murray Foote will undoubtedly be at the forefront of a shift towards reaching previous no-voters and people with a yes-curious attitude. But his appointment does not detract from the idea that the Yes movement will be dominated by the SNP, and this will prove unattractive for Scottish Labor voters who play independently and are crucial to its success.

The idea that the SNP and the Scottish government are aiming for a little more than a 51 percent “get it right” victory in which the so-called Yoons can “whistle” is an insulting misconception.