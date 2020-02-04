So far, a new battery has been invented that needs to be charged daily

Advertisement

Researchers who don’t charge a cell phone that can run for five days, an electric vehicle that can travel more than 1000 kilometers on a single charge, make a battery, he says. The new battery will consist of lithium sulfur.

Researchers believe they have made a breakthrough in energy storage. According to a new study, a battery that can run a phone for 5 days without charging can drive an electric vehicle for more than 1000 kilometers without charging.

According to the research, this advance will consist in using lithium sulfide batteries instead of lithium ion batteries used by iPhones to pacemakers. Theoretically, it was known that lithium-sulfur batteries can store five times more energy than lithium-ion batteries, but so far this has not been practical for commercial use.

The biggest problem with lithium-sulfur batteries was the instability of the cathode. The size of the cathode varied by 78 percent per charge cycle. Therefore, the battery can wear out quickly and cannot be charged repeatedly.

Researchers at Monash University in Australia were able to use a highly flexible cathode to control expansion and contraction without significant wear. Researchers believe they make the world’s most efficient lithium-sulfur battery.

The head of the research team, Mahdokht Shaibani, says that new radical energy storage technologies are needed to combat climate change. Shaibani emphasizes that lithium sulfide batteries are made from cheap materials that are available worldwide and are designed to store more energy. Another researcher, Matthew Hill, believes that new lithium-sulfur batteries can play a leading role in reducing environmentally harmful waste.

Shaibani notes that the battery will be used for commercial purposes within 2 to 4 years and the patent will be approved for the manufacturing process. While prototypes are being produced in Germany, tests for solar systems and vehicles are taking place in Australia this year.

Shaibani argues that solar energy is easier to store, an electric vehicle goes further, but most of all, the battery is becoming safer, simpler, and more ethical. The researcher predicts that the new lithium-sulfur batteries will outperform the current lithium-ion batteries at competitive prices.

