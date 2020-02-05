SNP accuses Boris Johnson of deliberately trying to present himself as Donald Trump | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the prime minister’s questions in the Lower House. Photo: House of Commons / PA Wire.

Boris Johnson has been accused of trying to change his strategy to deliberately imitate Donald Trump in his first ministerial position.

In questions from the prime minister, Westminster leader Ian Blackford of the SNP referred to the exclusion of journalists from a briefing on Downing Street and the dismissal of Claire O’Neill as president of COP26.

He said to the Commons: “In the first few days of Brexit Britain, this Prime Minister fired a civil servant, applied an isolationist approach to trade, and banned the press from a briefing on Downing Street.

“Is he deliberately trying to imitate Donald Trump?”

The prime minister, however, rejected the suggestion that he intends to use an isolationist approach to trade.

“I don’t think anybody who listened to my speech on Monday would have it for anything else than the most passionate, internationalist, globalist, open, outward-looking approach,” Johnson said.

“There is only one party in this country who has nationalists to their name, they are, they would break the most successful political partnership of the past 300 years.

“He and his party must focus on daily work and do better for the people of Scotland.”

“The prime minister doesn’t even know the name of our party,” Blackford replied.

“The prime minister is on a dangerous trajectory. Is it any wonder that poll after poll shows support for Scottish independence?

“Our former US ambassador has made clear the threat of a trade agreement with Tory-Trump that drug prices would rise. This would increase pressure on our first-line services.

“It is clearer than ever that this government, this prime minister, is a threat to our NHS.”

Blackford also called on Johnson to support his party’s NHS Protection Bill – aimed at eliminating any threat of privatization of healthcare.

The Prime Minister said to the SNP Member of Parliament: “I find it very strange that he condemns this country’s desire to have trade agreements around the world, while their proposal is to try, as I understand, to get back to the European Union and another currency whose name they have yet to identify, to have a border at Berwick, and just after this country has taken back control of its exceptional marine wealth, to return it to Brussels.

“That is their policy, I really think they (the SNP) should focus on doing better for the people of Scotland.”

