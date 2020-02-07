Snowstorm brings epic toboggan conditions!

Advertisement

DENVER – The latest snowstorm in Colorado has created some fairly epic toboggan conditions around Denver and the rest of the state.

Ruby Hill in Denver was full of people on Friday.

“This is the most famous [sledding hill] in town,” said Brandon Parker, a Colorado native who brought his children to Ruby Hill on Friday morning.

Many of you said Ruby Hill is your favorite sled too. However, others shared some other fun places:

According to Marianne Herman, Ken Caryl Sledding Hill Park in Littleton has some amazing hills!

Tiffany Donahue showed us towards Westminster City Park.

“Keystone has a really cool hose guide,” said Phillip Steele.

Robinson Park in Denver’s hilltop district and Heritage Dells Park in Golden were also awarded!

If you have any suggestions, please let us know by email: [email protected]

