Snowpiercer Trailer: In the TBS series adaptation, everything goes off the rails quickly

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

All aboard!

TBS released the first trailer for Snowpiercer, the adaptation of the 2014 thriller film, during the current San Diego Comedian-Con panel on Saturday. According to our information, this post-apocalyptic trip around the world will certainly be bumpy.

Those who have seen the film know that it is taking place on an uninterrupted preparation that houses the only survivors of the earth after an incident that freezes the planet and makes it habitable. The television gift will take place seven years after the world has grown into a giant snowball, and according to the official protocol, Snowpiercer will discover “class struggle, social injustice and survival policy”.

Advertisement

The brand new footage offers us an insight into the expansive locomotive, in which society is divided into a number of courses by vacationers with different quality of life. For example: the tailies at the end of the preparation stay in starved misery while they enjoy luxurious accommodation and opulent meals near the head of the preparation. As you watch, you’ll notice that a number of memorable scenes from the film – along with the punishment for freezing your arms and slavishly devoted to the mysterious Mr. Wilford – have gone into the trailer.

The Forged consists of Rowan Blanchard (Lady Meets World), Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Lovely Thoughts), Daveed Diggs (black-ish) and Alison Wright (The People). Graeme Manson (Orphan Black) is a show runner and government producer,

In the video above, press PLAY to watch Snowpiercer chug, then press feedback: