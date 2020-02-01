Snowpiercer Cast and EP Talk Class Warfare, bug bars and apocalypse golfing in the TBS adaptation

Advertisement

When Snowpiercer premieres on TBS, consider resuming the eponymous world-round practice, star Daveed Diggs says: Problems are essentially not what they appear to be.

“The rear finish is basically blind passengers. There is not much there. So they can make a little of it, ”he says in the video above. “All beds are discarded golf golf equipment that I believe stole all the rich people’s luggage?” He laughs incredulously. “As a result, did you think you were going to play golf in the Apocalypse?”

Showrunner Graeme Manson says: “There is a pitch-and-putt in First Class.”

If you haven’t seen the 2014 thriller on which the present is based, it is advisable to know that a] Earth has turned into a frozen and uninhabitable wasteland; never stops circling the planet, and c] the locomotive is divided into classes, with the wealthy residents living like kings in the entrance area, while the poor survive by consuming protein-rich “beetle bars” near the galley.

The present takes place an additional seven years after Earth’s freeze – as a replacement for 15, as in the film – which “just makes everyone’s wounds a little faster,” Manson said. “The world that ended was our world, this world.”

If it all sounds difficult, don’t worry, there was a lot of laughter when Diggs, Manson and permanent members Lena Corridor, Jennifer Connelly, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner and Steven Ogg visited the interview suite of TVLine San Diego Comedian-Con 2019 , So, as Connelly says in the interview, “assemble to support” and In the video above, press PLAY take a trip with the Snowpiercer passengers.