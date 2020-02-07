Snowfall total from Colorado on 6-7. February

Advertisement

Denver – Denver was hit overnight with a 4 to 8 inch snow pile. Another 1-3 inches are possible today. The snow runs out this afternoon / tonight.

The winter weather warnings for Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins apply late into the night.

The main snow band wobbles around making forecasting a challenge. Sometimes the snow stops snowing, then it will stick again.

The mountains were 1-2 feet overnight. An additional foot probably I-70 and North. The avalanche danger is “high”, 4 out of 5 on the danger scale.

Friday is one Precise day of the weather warning, Read the latest forecast for the Denver area.

The National Weather Service produces snowfall reports from the entire region. The map and list below will be updated with the latest totals on Friday at 6 a.m.

Rye 1 inch

Fountain-1 inch

Centennial 7 inches

Gothic 2.5 inches

Lone Tree 7 inches

Thornton 4.5 inches

Air Force Academy 2.5 inches

Ponderosa Park – 5 inches

Louisville 4.3 inches

Boulder 2.2 inches

Castle Rock-7 inches

Parker 10.5 inches

Wheat Ridge 3.5 inches

Pueblo 2.5 inches

Woodland Park-3 inches

Manitou Springs-5 inches

Aspen Park-10.7 inches

Black Forest 3.6 inches

Denver 5 inches

Strasburg-4.5 inches

Sheridan 5.5 inches

Ken Caryl-5.5 inches

Castle Pines-5.6 inches

Commerce City – 3.7 inches

Lakewood 5 inches

Aurora 6.1 inches

Genesee – 8.5 inches

Highlands Ranch 6.7 inches

Edgewater 5.3 inches

Northglenn 3.5 inches

Nederland-3 inches

Littleton 7.4 inches

Steamboat Springs-19 inches

Bergen Park-9 inches

Bailey 6.5 inches

Brighton 4.8 inches

Monument 5.5 inches

Leadville-11.7 inches

Evergreen 8.8 inches

Alma-12.6 inches

Berthoud Falls-12.6 inches

Cameron Pass – 14 inches

Climax – 15.4 inches

Loveland Pass 18.2 inches

Berthoud Pass – 19.6 inches

Guanella Pass – 15.4 inches

We will update this list all day long.

