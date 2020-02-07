Snowfall total from Colorado on 6-7. February

Denver – Denver was hit overnight with a 4 to 8 inch snow pile. Another 1-3 inches are possible today. The snow runs out this afternoon / tonight.
The winter weather warnings for Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins apply late into the night.
The main snow band wobbles around making forecasting a challenge. Sometimes the snow stops snowing, then it will stick again.
The mountains were 1-2 feet overnight. An additional foot probably I-70 and North. The avalanche danger is “high”, 4 out of 5 on the danger scale.
Friday is one Precise day of the weather warning, Read the latest forecast for the Denver area.
The National Weather Service produces snowfall reports from the entire region. The map and list below will be updated with the latest totals on Friday at 6 a.m.
- Rye 1 inch
- Fountain-1 inch
- Centennial 7 inches
- Gothic 2.5 inches
- Lone Tree 7 inches
- Thornton 4.5 inches
- Air Force Academy 2.5 inches
- Ponderosa Park – 5 inches
- Louisville 4.3 inches
- Boulder 2.2 inches
- Castle Rock-7 inches
- Parker 10.5 inches
- Wheat Ridge 3.5 inches
- Pueblo 2.5 inches
- Woodland Park-3 inches
- Manitou Springs-5 inches
- Aspen Park-10.7 inches
- Black Forest 3.6 inches
- Denver 5 inches
- Strasburg-4.5 inches
- Sheridan 5.5 inches
- Ken Caryl-5.5 inches
- Castle Pines-5.6 inches
- Commerce City – 3.7 inches
- Lakewood 5 inches
- Aurora 6.1 inches
- Genesee – 8.5 inches
- Highlands Ranch 6.7 inches
- Edgewater 5.3 inches
- Northglenn 3.5 inches
- Nederland-3 inches
- Littleton 7.4 inches
- Steamboat Springs-19 inches
- Bergen Park-9 inches
- Bailey 6.5 inches
- Brighton 4.8 inches
- Monument 5.5 inches
- Leadville-11.7 inches
- Evergreen 8.8 inches
- Alma-12.6 inches
- Berthoud Falls-12.6 inches
- Cameron Pass – 14 inches
- Climax – 15.4 inches
- Loveland Pass 18.2 inches
- Berthoud Pass – 19.6 inches
- Guanella Pass – 15.4 inches
We will update this list all day long.
