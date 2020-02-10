Snow Valley closes the lifts because of 120 km / h - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

In areas of southern California, the sky can become sunny, but you can wait before heading out to have fun.

Snow lovers who hope for powder snow may be greeted by closed lifts in local ski areas. Snow Valley issued a notice Monday morning that most of its lifts are closed due to 120 km / h wind whipping on the mountain.

If you are a beginner, lifts 7 and 14 are open for lessons.

“We know that wind holds are disappointing and we get a lot of questions about why we use lifts on wind hold,” says a Facebook post. “We focus on safety, and if the wind is over 120 km / h, we simply won’t be operating elevators.” … If we go at lightning speed, we lose the chance to disappoint our guests, and that’s something we never want to do. “

The resort will issue a weather voucher that is valid every day for one year and is valid for those who have appeared on the mountain to get on the slopes.

Mountain High in Wrightwood reported 4 to 6 inches of fresh snow overnight, along with more than one foot of machined snow that allowed most of the West Resort to be open.

The Big Bear Mountain Resort, which also includes Snow Summit and Bear Mountains, reported 5 to 7 inches of fresh snow without weather restrictions.

Crystal Cove State Park issued a warning on Monday, February 10, 2020 for those looking for trails in the back country.

Outdoor enthusiasts who want to hike should also be careful towards the coast.

Crystal Cove State Park released a blackout notice for all backcounty trails Monday morning “due to unsafe conditions after yesterday’s rain”.

Hikers can check for updates on crystalcovestatepark.org.

The beaches are open, as is the multi-purpose paved path along the coast in Crystal Cove State Park.

If you want to surf or dive in the sea, you don’t just have to worry about the cool water. The Orange County Health Care Agency issued a rain report that started on Sunday afternoon after the storm hit.

“The Environmental Health team advises swimmers that the concentration of bacteria in the sea and in the bay near drains, streams and rivers can increase significantly during and after rainstorms,” ​​the warning said. “Depending on the intensity of the rain and the discharge volume, the increased bacterial values ​​can last for at least three days. Swimmers should avoid coastal waters affected by drains, streams, and rivers, and beach users should avoid contact with drains on the beach in dry or wet weather. “

Find out when you can be back in the water on the Orange County coast here.

No rain signs have been released for the beaches of Los Angeles County.