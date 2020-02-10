Snow showers this evening will lead to smooth roads; Precise day of the weather warning

Advertisement

The snow showers will continue to fall this evening before ending early on Tuesday morning before sunrise. The roads are expected to become smooth tonight, especially after the sun sets and the asphalt temperatures cool. Some roads will still be slick while driving on Tuesday morning.

Total snowfall is 1 to 4 inches in Metro Denver, 1 to 3 inches in Northern Front Range, 3 to 6 inches in Palmer Divide and Foothills, and about 1 to 3 inches in the mountains.

Advertisement

After the snow is wrapped up before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the rest of the day is dry and the sky is mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach mid-1930s.

There is a small chance of a few scattered showers on Wednesday, but it is not expected to accumulate in Denver.

The end of the working week is dry in warmer temperatures.

Another storm system will move to Colorado on Saturday, and a third on Monday.

Activate the interactive Colorado radar and zoom in on your position. With the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android you can check the radar at any time.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified by WeatheRate as Colorado’s most accurate forecast.

We’re following Denver Weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and if the conditions are bad, we’ll send out the Weather Beast.

Alert me

,