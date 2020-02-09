Snow showers, colder temperatures at the end of the weekend

Advertisement

The temperatures will be significantly cooler at the end of our weekend thanks to a cold front. Today’s highs will remain windy throughout the state in the 1920s. We will also watch snow showers throughout the day, mostly along the I-25 corridor and west into the mountains. The total amount in the subway area ranges from 0 to 3 inches of snow until Sunday evening. In the mountains, 5 to 10 inches of additional snow will be possible until Sunday evening.

Scattered snow showers remain in the forecast for the mountains until Friday. This will keep the avalanche danger in the higher category this week.

Meanwhile, the snow clears on the front range tonight, leaving a cold and smooth morning drive on Monday. To start the day, temperatures drop in the teenage years, with highs in the mid-30s. A weak disruption pulls through and brings with it the chance of some isolated snow showers on late Monday and Tuesday morning. At this point, the totals still look small, but could have an impact on commuting on Monday evening.

We will observe another system on Wednesday, which increases the chance of snow again. Temperatures will remain in their 30s on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday offer drier weather with a mix of sun and clouds. The highs remain below the average, reaching the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

