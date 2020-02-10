Snow rushes to Denver for the evening rush hour

Advertisement

Snow rushes in Denver for the PM rush hour, 1 to 4 inch accumulation in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. The snow runs out early Tuesday morning.

This evening, the winter weather information for Denver takes effect.

For this snowfall we issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert. It’s not big, but it’s impractical.

The mountains can expect continued snow showers and a dry break before the next storm system starts this afternoon / evening. 1 to 4 inch accumulation.

The maximums for the front range today are 31. The maximums for the mountains in the teenage years and in the twenties.

On Tuesday it will be drier across the board. Heights in the 30’s.

The next storm system arrives on Wednesday afternoon with light snow, 1 ” accumulation across the front range. This snow lasts until Thursday morning. Then drier.

At the moment, Friday and Sunday are dry, except in the mountains, where snow showers are possible on Saturday. Front range highs in the low 40s.

Activate the interactive Colorado radar and zoom in on your position. You can check the radar at any time with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified by WeatheRate as Colorado’s most accurate forecast.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and if the conditions are bad, we’ll send out the Weather Beast.

