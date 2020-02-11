Advertisement

Snoop Dogg employs an “experienced blunt curler” whose only job is to supply the rapper and his entourage with finely twisted wisps of smoke if they don’t hit.

The rap legend unveiled a latest episode of Howard Stern’s radio gift that featured Seth Rogen, a marijuana fan.

Snoop mentioned that he paid the worker between $ 40,000 and $ 50,000 a year – and congratulated the curler for showing him blunts when he was in need.

“This mother is like Lurch from the Addams household. “You called?” Said Snoop during the interview and rated him as a servant of the 1960s sitcom.

Rogen, who said he saw the curler in motion, added: “He knows how to judge the look on a person’s face when it looks like he needs a blunt. “

“This mother’s timing is impeccable,” added Snoop.

Stern then pressed Snoop as to whether the employee’s only job was to roll joints.

“This is his J-O-B – his job,” said Snoop in the present.

His curriculum vitae states: ‘What are you doing? I am a dull curler. P-B-R, experienced blunt curler, ”he added.