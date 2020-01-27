SNL's Bowen Yang describes the “crazy” experience of gay conversion therapy

Advertisement

SNL cast member Bowen Yang was introduced by Maureen Dowd of the New York Times over the weekend and revealed that he was a survivor of gay conversion therapy.

Yang said his parents sent him to the gay cure doctor in Colorado Springs after discovering a conversation he had with AOL that revealed he was gay.

Yang said, “The first sessions were talk therapy, which I liked, and then it turns into this place of: ‘Let’s go over a sensory description of how you felt when you were drawn to men.’ And then the counselor went through the circular reasoning, “Well, didn’t you feel a little uncomfortable when you saw this boy you loved?” And I thought, “Not really.” He goes, “How’s your chest And I was like,” Maybe I got a little sprawled. “And he said,” See? It all comes from shame. “It was just crazy. Explain it gay with pseudoscience. “

Advertisement

Yang said that his relationship with his parents finally improved, but only after going to NYU, and finally put his foot down: “I had this second outing with them while I was in college and i again experienced this whole outbreak with them, where they could not accept it. And then finally, I came to this place where I was standing firm and I said to myself, “It’s a kind of fixed point, you guys. I really can’t do anything about it. So either you meet me here or you don’t meet me. »»

Read the full interview HERE.

Advertisement