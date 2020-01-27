Advertisement

The SNL weekend update entered Trump’s impeachment lawsuit last week.

Jost led the segment, noting that rep Adam Schiff has been on his television for so long, when he turned off the television “there was still a glimpse of him burned on the screen.”

Jost then summed up the debate: “What happened was that the Democrats spent three days explaining in detail how they believe President Trump was the most egregious abuse of power in history US. And then the Republicans presented their defense, the shrug emoji. “

Jost then referred to a photo of Mitch McConnell, “seen here calmly watching an orphanage burn”.

McConnell defended his plan for the trial, saying, “The country is waiting to see if we can respond to this opportunity,” Jost added jokingly. “I might say you don’t realize the occasion, since a senator fell asleep, Rand Paul was doing a crossword puzzle and some Republican senators even brought restless spinners to play with . I guess it symbolized the way the Founding Fathers turned in their graves. “

Michael Che takes another view of the trial: “It was like a four-day PowerPoint. It’s supposed to be Trump’s punishment, not mine. This whole indictment is like a bad episode of “Maury”. There is all this evidence that Trump clearly cheated and the Republicans are still like “But Maury, he loves me.” Trump is so confident that he will win, he uses Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer to represent him. Talk about credibility – who is his character witness, R. Kelly? “

Jost then reviewed Trump’s media appearances during the week, in which he expressed the need to protect American geniuses like Elon Musk … and Thomas Edison.

Said Jost: “We have to protect Thomas Edison? I think it’s a line that Nic Cage shouts in National Treasure. “

Weekend Update also watched Trump’s audio telling Lev Parnas to “withdraw” Marie Yovanovitch, and Rudy Giuliani’s podcast, “Common Sense”.

“This is the first podcast ever recorded and accidentally downloaded from a pants pocket.”

In another segment, Melissa Villaseñor sang about the Oscar nominees and the directors’ snub, and the preponderance of “white male rage”.

Weekend Update also covered Derek Jeter, the first aircraft carrier named after an African American sailor, equal pay, the death of Mr. Peanut, a Gritty assault and a goat with a human face.

Finally, travel expert Carrie Krum (Aidy Bryant) gave some insider tips on winter getaways.

