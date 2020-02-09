SNL video: RuPaul sees the future of resistance - and it is Pete Davidson's Chad

Advertisement

On Saturday evening this week, Pete Davidson’s Chad received a private one-on-one drag & drop lesson from host RuPaul.

In search of the future of drag in a photo shoot, RuPaul turned his attention to Chad and noticed the unlikely celebrity: “There is a queen in you. She only wants a crown. Do you understand what I mean?” Chad actually got one Giggles from near the last phrase to “sperm”.

Then it was time to get to work when RuPaul conquered Chad with a tripartite plan to make him someone worthy of a successful drag race. Step one, also known as The Tuck, left Chad a little confused about where his “trash” is going. “Take it over and over, not up and down,” RuPaul corrected him. In step two, The Look, Chad becomes a shimmering v-neck robe with a few rooster chops.

Ending the transformation was The Face. “Crack your lips like you’re about to kiss,” RuPaul instructed, whereupon Chad tried to kiss him without realizing that RuPaul was married and human.

Finally, it was time to “really feel the imagination” and synchronize the lips in full drag clothes. However, when Chad tried to “plaster this walk” and face craft companies, RuPaul realized that “some horses were born to run wild”.

As an unwavering lazy fool, Chad debuted as a personality in April 2016 as a pool cleaner pleasure curiosity from a conflicting housewife (performed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Since then, his adventures have included stopping the progress of a sexually curious faculty professor (Benedict Cumberbatch), being wooed to run a fantasy kingdom, submitting violent applications to a public bachelor sale, and a profitable surgeon (Jessica Chastain) thinking about that Throwing off her job and irritating a serial killer. Before the look of this weekend, he emerged as a roadie who aroused all sorts of needs in Jennifer Lopez.

Press PLAY at the top to watch the drag sketch video and watch the full episode summary again on Sunday morning.