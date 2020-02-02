SNL envisions a completely different Trump Impeachment process in the Cold Open

Advertisement

To have discovered President Trumps indeed Impeachment proceedings are stuffed with “dry debates and attitudes” Live Saturday evening imagined “the exam you want had occurred ”in its cool February 1 open.

Even though SNLThe latest political drafts have featured cameos from Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd, Jon Hamm and various celebrities. The newest cool openings only included the jointly forged ones (in addition to the recurring visitor star Alec Baldwin as President Trump) that featured all political figures that appeared in real court proceedings … and some didn’t. (Although frankly, we are curious about an impeachment case overseen by Decide Mathis on TV to replace Chief Justice John Roberts.)

One of the greatest fantasies of the many sketches was the appearance of precise witnesses (who were refused to testify in the actual court hearing when the Senate voted between 51 and 49). Cecily Robust briefly played the former national security advisor John Bolton (a self-proclaimed “messy bitch who loves drama”) while Pete Davidson appeared as Hunter Biden, who like you entered the courtroom with a hoverboard.

The fictional process ended with Baldwin’s admitting his guilt to Trump – and never just because of that notorious phone name in Ukraine. Alternatively, Trump admitted that “nothing I do or say has a consequence” and admitted a whole series of lies and unethical acts, particularly that he viewed CNN “regularly and superiorly”.

Watch the cold rising above, then circle again on Sunday morning for a full summary of the J.J. Watt-hosted episode.