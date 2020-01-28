Smooth trade impossible after Brexit Barnier Johnson warns of Britain's exit from the EU

Advertisement

Smooth trade after Brexit will be impossible, said EU chief negotiator for Brexit.

Michel Barnier spoke to an audience at Queen’s University in Belfast a few days before Britain’s exit from the EU.

“Britain has decided to become a third country. leaving the internal market and the customs union; to leave the EU framework for common rules, supervision and the Court of Justice, ”said Barnier.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has arrived at Riddel Hall at Queen’s University in Belfast to deliver a speech on Brexit and the EU. Pic.twitter.com/s5kf6vbUd3

– Rebecca Black (@RBlackPA) January 27, 2020

“Two areas of regulation have been created. This makes smooth trading impossible. That makes controls indispensable. “

In interviews with politicians such as former Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern and business and community leaders, Barnier confirmed that controls will take place.

Under the Brexit agreement, Britain will leave the EU customs union, but Northern Ireland will continue to enforce the EU customs code in its ports.

Listen from left to right Len O’Hagan, Sir Declan Morgan, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Martin Frazer to EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (Liam McBurney / PA)

Unionists opposed controls between UK and Northern Ireland goods, and there was widespread opposition to a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The controls take place between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom

Mr Barnier said the EU must be able to assess risks for every product that comes on the market. We will need health and phytosanitary controls on food and live animals, ”he said. “The EU must be able to assess risks for any product that comes onto the market and, if necessary, activate physical controls.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Secretary of Commerce Diane Dodds with Mr. Barnier (Liam McBurney / PA)

“These controls have to take place somewhere,” he added. “And since the purpose of the protocol is to avoid a hard border and protect the entire island economy, it was clear that it couldn’t take place on the land border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“The only real option was to use the other entry points in Northern Ireland. This is the easiest way to implement such tests. And controls will also take place in Dublin and other EU entry points. “

Mr. Barnier previously met with Northern Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Michelle O’Neill and the Secretary of State for the Region’s Diane Dodds.

Michel Barnier @MichelBarnier visited City Hall this afternoon to sign the condolence book for Seamus Mallon, which Lord Mayor @danielbakersf and Chief Executive @ SuzanneWylie2 pic.twitter.com/KdML5S9rOF have met

– Belfast City Council (@belfastcc), January 27, 2020

He also visited Belfast City Hall, where he signed a condolence book for former Deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon.

When he later spoke to Queen, he welcomed the resumption of power in Northern Ireland after a three-year collapse. He said Stormont’s voice was “missing during the negotiations on Brexit and Northern Ireland”.

As Brexit drew closer, Barnier said it was now “the EU and the UK’s joint responsibility to implement this agreement on the ground.” The EU takes this responsibility very seriously. And let us be clear: We looked creatively and flexibly for a practical solution. However, this is a detailed legal text. Now is the time to do it exactly, ”he said.

“The payout agreement must be applied rigorously and disciplined on all sides. It cannot be reopened under the guise of implementation.

Mr. Barnier speaks at Queen’s University in Belfast (Liam McBurney / PA)

“We will monitor the correct application very carefully.”

The EU negotiator concluded that he still had “great respect for Britain”.

“For this reason, I wish Great Britain all the best on this journey at the beginning of this new chapter in European history – here in Northern Ireland,” he added.

@BenGelblum

