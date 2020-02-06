Smashing Pumpkins to open for Guns N 'Roses

Guns N ‘Roses have hired Smashing Pumpkins to open a select number of dates for their upcoming US stadium tour.
The outfit, directed by Billy Corgan, will appear in Philadelphia on July 8 for six shows at GNR. The two rock bands will also share show costs in Detroit, Toronto, Washington, DC, E. Rutherford, New Jersey and Boston.
GNR and Smashing Pumpkins naturally have a similar story, although they have never been on tour together. Both are led by an idiosyncratic, sometimes edgy front man, whose personality prompted his bandmates to leave at the height of his fame, to later reconcile with them and go on a tour. Axl Rose reconnected with Slash and Duff McKagan in 2016 and has stayed on the road ever since. In the meantime, Corgan met again in 2018 with James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin and recorded a new album in addition to the tours.
Corgan had previously expressed his admiration for Rose in an interview with Joe Rogan in 2017. “When I look at Axl Rose, I see a free person. “I love that about Axl Rose. I think it’s great that he doesn’t give two fucks about anything. I find it so fascinating. Because there are only a few American cult artists who are really free. “
Guns N’Roses US Stadium Tour tickets will be officially sold through Ticketmaster on Friday, February 7th.
Check out Guns N ’Roses’s full tour schedule below. Before their North American appearance, the band will play shows in Latin America, the UK and Europe. Here you can get tickets for all upcoming dates.
By the time Smashing Pumpkins team up with Guns N’Roses, they may have a new album to promote. Corgan recently said the band was planning to release a double album later this year. He called the still untitled LP “the first real album” since the band reunited because they “squatted down and made a classic” let’s throw everything on the wall and see what happens “.
Guns N ‘Roses also expressed a desire to record new music, but recently Slash admitted that he was “not really sure” how or when the band would do this.
Guns N ‘Roses 2020 tour dates:
14.3. – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino Festival
18.3. – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
21.3. – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
24.03. – Lima, PE @ Estadio Universidad San Marcos
27.03. – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
29.03. – Buenos Aires, AG @ Lollapalooza Argentina
04/03 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
04/05 – Bogota, CO @ Estereo Picnic
20.05. – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo De Algés
23.05. – Seville, ES @ Estadio Benito Villamarin
26.05. – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
29.05. – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
06/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
06/06 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
06/09 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion
06/12 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks Festival
14.6. – Bern, CH @ Stade de Suisse
6.17. – Warsaw, PO @ PGE Narodowy
19.6. – Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport
6.21. – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
27.06. – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park concert series
07/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summer Festival)
07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^
07/11 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^
07/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center ^
07/16 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^
18.7. – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^
21.7. – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^
24.07. – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
26.07. – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
29.07. – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
08/02 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
08/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium
08/15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
18.8. – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
21.8. – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
08.23. – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome
26.08. – Missoula, MT @ Grizzly Stadium
^ = w / smashed pumpkins