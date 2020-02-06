Smashing Pumpkins open Guns N'Roses' North American tour

Advertisement

Guns N’Roses has just announced a major tour of the North American summer stadium. And now they have announced that the Smashing Pumpkins will be on some of these dates. Tickets will be available to the general public from tomorrow.

This tour brings together two of the best known rock front men, William, Axl Rose and Billy Corgan. “I see Billy as a professional name and William as my real name – just like Axl Rose is not Axl Rose’s real name,” said Corgan in 2015. “His real name is William, as far as I know.”

Check out the dates for the William x William Rockstravaganza Road Tour below.

Advertisement

7/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

7/11 Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

7/13 Toronto, IN @ Rogers Center

7/16 Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

7/18 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

7/21 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park