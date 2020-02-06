Small Disneyland Fire Closes Adventureland - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

A small fire in a backstage area in Disneyland closed Adventureland on Thursday evening February 6th. The fire was quickly put out.

A Disneyland official said an area with vegetation was burned. Disneyland and Anaheim Fire & Rescue firefighters extinguished the flames. The main street remained open.

No guests or employees were injured and no structures were damaged, the official said.

A video posted on Twitter showed flames rising over a fence near the jungle cruise ships. The apparent Disneyland fire station is in the frame to the left of the flames. Several park guests stopped to watch while an actor blocked off the area.

Anaheim Police Department Sgt.Shane Carriger said Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded shortly after 6 p.m. The first crew that arrived canceled the rest of the answer and extinguished the fire within minutes, Carriger said.

The Disneyland official didn’t say how the fire started.

Park guests have announced on social media that there is a power cut in some areas.

