Small businesses are suffering in China as new types of corona viruses close communities

BEIJING, China – Wang Li’s guest house is just a stone’s throw from the Great Wall, an idyllic setting for a weekend getaway. In these uncertain times of the new corona virus, Wang and her family are the only residents.

The 35-year-old woman spends her days disinfecting the Yingfangyuan farmhouse and its empty restaurant near Beijing, with millions of people across the country staying at home, either by government order or with caution.

As the virus kills more lives and infects thousands of people every day, it also affects the country’s small businesses, which rely on the spending of the growing Chinese middle class.

“During this time we were able to receive up to 10 guests a day,” she told the Agence France-Presse (AFP). “No one is there now.”

During New Year’s holidays, she typically earns around 10,000 yuan ($ 1,400). Her business was closed this year.

“We depend on it for a living. We can only wait until the epidemic is over,” she said, noting that if the situation persists for more than two months, she will have problems.

“I have no other (backup) plans.”

Less buyers

All over Beijing’s rural outskirts, pensions, restaurants and tourist attractions have been deserted for almost two weeks.

The Great Wall and Ming Dynasty tombs remain closed and people are asked to stay at home. Many still work remotely after the Spring Festival break.

Many bus and train connections across the country have been discontinued and the central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, has been effectively closed.

Supermarkets are struggling to sell their groceries, as families have enough after the stocking for unsolicited holiday gatherings, according to officials’ recommendations.

In the Shijihualian supermarket in Heishanzhai Village, boxes of New Year’s items, including foods like persimmons, remain stacked and unsold.

“They are bought as gifts, but people haven’t visited their relatives this year,” said the shopkeeper, surnamed Yang.

“Since there are no relatives visiting this year, it will take some time before supplies run out.”

With analyst warnings that the virus could enter the country’s already sluggish economy, the Chinese central bank has asked financial institutions to further increase support for small and micro businesses.

However, this did not stop entrepreneurs from worrying about an uncertain future. (READ: Inflation in China is rising as corona virus disrupts supply chains.)

No outsiders

To increase the isolation of rural communities, the villages have sealed themselves off from “outsiders” to ensure that the new corona virus, which has claimed more than 900 lives, remains outside.

Bright red banners emphasizing the importance of epidemic prevention hang over the entrances to the villages, and masked volunteers guard each entry point.

Even residents who would normally have returned to the cities after the spring break are still in their hometown.

There are roadblocks in the Heishanzhai village north of Beijing that lead to the residential areas.

“We didn’t let people in from the second day of the lunar new year,” said Zhang Xinao, a 25-year-old volunteer who occupied one of the entrances.

“We also disinfect the entire village every morning and afternoon,” he told AFP when another volunteer walked around spraying a can of disinfectant.

In the background, announcements via loudspeakers remind residents of the importance of putting on masks.

Zhang added that he does not normally work in the village, but has a job at a railway company in the nearby Changping district.

But his company, like many others across the country, still has to confirm when regular operations will resume. (READ: How Global Corporations Respond to Novel Corona Virus)

Leave temple

The absence of tourists presents another problem.

Wang Jigang watches over the entrance of Yanshou Temple, which attracted up to 1,000 visitors a day at peak times.

“On the first day of the lunar new year, street vendors still put up stalls here. But controls grew more serious every day, and we finally blocked the area with stone blocks,” he said.

This also means that followers who would bring donations to the temple are not visiting.

While the temple does not yet have sufficient resources, Wang asks the local authorities for help.

“People understand,” he said of the government’s response to the virus.

“But they paid a high price.” – Rappler.com

