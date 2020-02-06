Advertisement

Missile keeper Russell Westbrook (left) grabs Lakers striker Anthony Davis’ ball in the first half of Thursday’s game at Staples Center. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Central Los Angeles-based JaVale McGee (7) fouled Houston Rockets striker Danuel House Jr. in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Danny Green (left), the guardian of the Los Angeles Lakers, shoots while the striker from Houston Rockets P.J. Tucker defended the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Ben McLemore, the guardian of the Houston Rockets, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers attacker Anthony Davis defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Russell Westbrook (left), the guardian of the Houston Rockets, shoots while Kyle Kuzma, the striker of the Los Angeles Lakers, defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



The Los Angeles Lakers striker, Anthony Davis Dunks, as the Houston Rockets striker, P.J. Tucker gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (left) shoots while Los Angeles Lakers attacker Kyle Kuzma defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill) Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers attacker LeBron James (right) shoots while Russell Westbrook (left), attacker James Harden (second from left) and attacker PJ Tucker (defend) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, Los Angeles Shoot at Houston Rockets. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers striker Kyle Kuzma (left) shoots as Houston Rockets security guard Ben McLemore defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Russell Westbrook (left), the guardian of the Houston Rockets, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers attacker Anthony Davis defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



Los Angeles Lakers striker Anthony Davis (left) shoots as Houston Rockets striker Robert Covington defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers striker Anthony Davis (center) looks as referee Brian Forte when he questions a call while the Houston Rockets security guard Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 6, 2020 first half of an NBA basketball game running in the background. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James throws powder before the team’s NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on February 6, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green looks up at the retired Kobe Bryant jerseys during the national anthem before the team’s NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on February 6, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – The shooting was the best size for at least one night.

Contrary to the long-winded philosophy of the Lakers, the rebuilt Houston Rockets offered an interesting counterpoint in an admittedly small sample size: a line-up in which no one bigger than 6-foot-7 knocked on the Lakers in the last few minutes : 5 win to a 121: 111 win.

For the Lakers (38-12), who have separated their two encounters with Houston this season so far, this was not a serious mistake. But it was an imperative dilemma to think about after the team went through several reported flirts with some changes in the squad before closing on Pat before the close on Thursday.

“It’s really not much different from what we see in many teams with centers that shoot at three,” said Frank Vogel. “The difference is that they have two elite superstar attackers who are trying to figure out how to protect themselves. There are five 3-point shooters, so it’s a challenge.”

Anthony Davis was one of the outstanding players with 32 points, and LeBron James had another double with 15 assists and 18 points as he highlighted the largely undefended edge of the Rockets. But the Houston advantage was deep: the missiles ended with 19 3-pointers to the nine of the Lakers and achieved a 30-point advantage from beyond the bow.

Combined with a tough 41-point game from Russell Westbrook that the Lakers could not slow down convincingly, the attack with small balls proved effective, as the Rockets wholeheartedly committed to it.

“It’s difficult because you have to control Russ’s ability to get into the paint, which he did a lot tonight, but also have to be able to control the range shooting,” said James. “We didn’t do a very good job of either.”

The Rockets were among the most active teams on the deadline. With Robert Covington, who made his Houston debut with 14 points, eight rebounds and a pair of clutch 3-pointers, the philosophy of forward shooting was pushed to the extreme in the last few minutes – and shipping from mid-Clint Capela. Houston still have 7-foot Tyson Chandler and Isaiah Hartenstein in the squad, but have no season on Thursday.

The Lakers attacked this predictably violently and threw magnifying glasses at Davis, who attacked 6-5 P.J. Tucker struggled past to lead the Lakers at night. While ruffling the referees’ ears for hidden jostling, which he believed to be fouls under his post, Davis found ways to finish. He sprained his right index finger just before half-time, but returned with a hand wrap to start the second half.

The Lakers caught a former MVP in one night. Against the constant Lakers lightning and double teams as well as against the pressure of Avery Bradley, Harden was quite normal and shot only 3 for 10 for 14 points – far from his best average of 35.8 ppg.

The balance for a large part of the night was the 3-point shooting of the Rockets: In the first half, it was 10 to 18 from deep, after which the teams were drawn with 63 Covington hit two of the last nails with three hands in the closing stages that closed the door on the Lakers comeback. The Lakers only surpassed their opponent by one.

While the Lakers had some success at the last meeting guarding Kyle Kuzma Westbrook, Westbrook’s explosive drives were a problem throughout the meeting.

The Lakers had their own problems, Vogel said, pushing the ball down to Davis. The short cast of Rockets ended up with more blocks (5) than their hosts, and six sales in the fourth quarter helped improve earnings. The Lakers also felt they could have handled Weakside passes better than they did.

“However, that was our game plan to try to adjust screens, move a switch, and force it, whether the guys are driving the ball or we’re throwing it,” said Davis. “But there were some games where I got the ball where I could have had some kick outs.”

While Vogel said he wanted to counter the Rockets with size before the game, the mainstays of the lineup, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard, only played together for 20 minutes. With a squad where size is more than switchable, the Lakers still have problems to solve against the smaller, light-footed teams in the league, including Boston and the Clippers.

That doesn’t mean there was no change – a tempting option was second place in the Staples Center crowd. After a rumored backroom meeting, Point Guard Darren Collison appeared in the second half of the game in two seats from owner Jeanie Buss and took part in the action.

Several reports say the 32-year-old security guard at 6 feet is considering a retirement that he abruptly entered this summer before the free agency opened. Collison is a former UCLA star who hails from Rancho Cucamonga. He has been associated with the Lakers and Clippers. So far, however, he has not been seen sitting next to Clipper’s property at a game. He was briefly shown on the jumbotron to thunderous applause.

Collison played for the Indiana Pacers last season with an average of 11.2 points and 6 assists per game, while shooting 40.7 percent from the 3-point range. The Lakers currently have a full 15 man squad and would have to drop a player to sign Collison or anyone else they might be interested in.

Vogel and his players declined to comment on Collison, suggesting ESPN that his interest was only innocent.

“I’m just watching the game,” he said. “There’s nothing there. I got the best seats in the house.”

The bank also has a pretty good view.

