Advertisement

A Herald Sun journalist was suspended from Sky News after joking in the air that Bridget McKenzie should take a bottle of whiskey and a revolver and shoot herself in the midst of controversy about sports funding.

James Campbell, a senior journalist and regular Sky commentator, commented on the Sky AM agenda two days before the former National Deputy Chairman resigned.

“I suspect this is a long way, even if Bridget McKenzie does the right thing at some point and takes the bottle of whiskey and the revolver into the room and practices shooting at itself,” Campbell said on Friday, January 31. McKenzie resigned two days later because of a conflict of interest related to the state sports grant program.

Advertisement

Sky News presenter Tom Connell was taken aback by the comment and said, “Well, that’s pretty colorful, James.”

According to sources, following the Sky News program, where he appears as an unpaid employee, Campbell was asked to stay out of the air for four weeks to make the offensive statements. He remains on the Herald Sun as a national political editor.

Campbell declined to comment.

McKenzie’s former chief of staff, Gerard McManus, said the former cabinet minister had not complained to Sky about Campbell’s statements and accepted an immediate apology from him and Sky News management.

“I firmly believe in the right of people to freedom of expression and I understand that you can be carried away by the heat of the moment,” McManus told Guardian Australia. James called shortly after the program and apologized to Bridget for his comments. She accepted his apology. “

McKenzie resigned from Scott Morrison’s department ten days ago to curb ongoing controversy and political damage related to sports grants before the opening of the 2020 session.

According to a devastating report from the Australian National Audit Office last month, the coalition awarded $ 100 million in sports grants that were not judged on their merits to favor “targeted” coalition seats in the May 2019 election.

McKenzie took two weeks, though she ignored Sports Australia’s performance rating for almost half of the successful projects.

Campbell is an award-winning journalist for the Melbourne tabloid and former editor of state politics and opinion editor for the Herald Sun and Sunday Herald Sun.

He was twice awarded the Grant Hattam Quill Award for investigative journalism by the Melbourne Press Club and won the Walkley Award for the Scoop of the Year in 2013.

Sky News Australia CEO Paul Whittaker has been asked to comment.